Equities should continue to rebound



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE EXPECTED IN GREEN

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Major European stock markets are expected to be in the green on Monday, with the resurgence of risk appetite seen at the end of last week being confirmed even if the uninterrupted rise in oil prices could rekindle inflation fears.

The index futures suggest an increase of 0.59% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.63% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.57% for the EuroStoxx 50. As for the CAC 40 in Paris, it could take around 0.5% according to the first available indications.

European equities could benefit in particular from the results of the German federal elections on Sunday, won by a short head by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), an election deemed generally reassuring for the markets even if the negotiations on the formation of a coalition can take several months.

“The German elections do not lead to a marked turn to the left in economic policy”, explain in a note the economists of Societe Generale, estimating that “a coalition led by the SPD and the Greens now seems likely, but with difficult negotiations ahead “.

The stock markets should also benefit from the current lull on the case of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande: even if the fate of the group is very far from being settled and if its creditors remain in the dark, the authorities in Beijing are endeavoring to always reassuring, mainly through injections of liquidity into the financial system.

The week could also be marked by the adoption of the 1,000 billion dollars (853 billion euros) plan of the Biden administration by the House of Representatives in Washington.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended in scattered order on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting a slight increase as Facebook offset Nike’s drop.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.1%, or 33.18 points, to 34,798, the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.15%, to 4,455.48 and the Nasdaq Composite fell from 4.55 points (-0.03%) to 15,047.70.

Nike (-6.3%) weighed on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 after the US group warned of a risk of shortages during the crucial holiday season, citing problems in the chain of ‘supply. Facebook (+ 2.02%) and Tesla (+ 2.75%) were in contrast boosted the S&P 500.

For the week as a whole, the Dow was up 0.6% and the S&P 500 0.5% while the Nasdaq was virtually unchanged.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index lost 0.07% within an hour of closing, caution limiting variations after a rising start to the session thanks to cyclical stocks, driven by hopes of easing health restrictions.

In China, the Shanghai SSE Composite fell 1.24%, as investors feared that the country’s electricity shortage would weigh on economic growth. The CSI 300 index of mainland Chinese capitalizations, however, rose 0.31%.

CHANGES / RATES

The renewed appetite for risk is pushing the dollar (-0.11%) and the yen (-0.14%) down, which is also suffering from the rise in US bond yields.

The yield on ten-year Treasury bills remains close to its highest level for nearly three months, reaching 1.466% on Friday.

The euro regains a few fractions at 1.1722 dollars, without showing any marked reaction to the results of the German elections.

Bitcoin recovered 2.23% to 44,167.37 dollars, amplifying the rebound that began on Sunday after the marked decline linked to the Chinese decision to ban all cryptocurrency transactions.

OIL

Crude prices are up for the fifth session in a row and Brent is closing in on $ 80 as the market remains dominated by supply pressures.

The rise in natural gas prices also favors the rise in oil prices.

Brent gained 1.25% to $ 79.07 a barrel after a nearly three-year high of 79.52 and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 1.31% to $ 74.95.

MAIN ECONOMIC INDICATORS ON THE AGENDA OF (date):

COUNTRY GMT INDICATOR PREVIOUS CONSENSUS PERIOD

EZ 8h00 M3 money supply in August zone + 7.8% + 7.6%

euro (over one year)

Growth in loans to August nd + 1.7%

companies

Growth in loans to August nd + 4.2%

households

THE SITUATION ON THE MARKETS:

(Some data may show a slight lag)

SCHOLARSHIPS

ASIANS

Indices Last Var. Var. % YTD

points

Nikkei-225 30 233.25 -15.56 -0.05% + 10.16%

Topix 2,088.78 -1.97 -0.09% + 15.74%

Hong Kong 24,274.87 +82.71 + 0.34% -10.86%

Taiwan 17,252.24 -7.95 -0.05% + 17.10%

Seoul 3,128.14 +2.90 + 0.09% + 8.86%

Singapore 3,093.78 +32.43 + 1.06% + 8.79%

Shanghai 3,566.05 -47.02 -1.30% + 2.68%

Sydney 7,378.60 +36.00 + 0.49% + 12.02%

The fence in Tokyo:

[.TFR]

WALL

STREET

Fence

former :

Indices Last Var. Var. % YTD

points

Dow Jones 34,798.00 +33.18 + 0.10% + 13.69%

S & P-500 4,455.48 +6.50 + 0.15% + 18.62%

Nasdaq 15,047.70 -4.55 -0.03% + 16.75%

Nasdaq 100 15,329.68 +13.10 + 0.09% + 18.94%

Detail of the sitting on Wall

Street: [.NFR]

“The Day Ahead” – Update on

next session on Wall Street [DAY/US]

STEPS

EUROPEANS

Futures on the CAC 40 and on

EuroStoxx50

Values ​​to follow in Paris

and in Europe: [WATCH/LFR]

The previous session

:

Indices Closing Var. Var. % YTD

points

Eurofirst 1,787.06 -16.02 -0.89% + 16.30%





300

Eurostoxx 4,158.51 -36.41 -0.87% + 17.05%

50

CAC 40 6,638.46 -63.52 -0.95% + 19.58%

Dax 30 15,531.75 -112.22 -0.72% + 13.22%

FTSE 7,051.48 -26.87 -0.38% + 9.15%

SMI 11,817.20 -121.42 -1.02% + 10.40%

CHANGES

Veille Var course. % YTD

Euro / Dlr 1.1723 1.1714 + 0.08% -4.01%

Dlr / Yen 110.57 110.72 -0.14% + 7.17%

Euro / Yen 129.64 129.75 -0.08% + 2.14%

Dlr / CHF 0.9258 0.9239 + 0.21% + 4.60%

Euro / CHF 1.0854 1.0831 + 0.21% + 0.43%

Stg / Dlr 1.3677 1.3682 -0.04% + 0.03%

Index $ 93.2210 93.3270 -0.11% -3.07%

RATE

Last Var. Spread / Bund

(pts)

10-year Bund -0.2270 -0.0010

Bund 2 years -0.6910 +0.0030

10-year OAT 0.1130 +0.0000 +34.00

10-year Treasury 1.4492 -0.0120

Treasury 2 years 0.2695 -0.0050

OIL

(In Progress Previous Var Var.% YTD

dollars) t

Light gross 74.97 73.98 +0.99 + 1.34% + 22.48%

Us

Brent 79.11 78.09 +1.02 + 1.31% + 19.81%

(Edited by Blandine Hénault)