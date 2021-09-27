Eric Dessertenne: “The agreement with Novo Nordisk is the most important since the IPO of Biocorp”



Eric Dessertenne, CEO of Biocorp. (credit: Biocorp)

The specialist in connected medical devices has just signed a global strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk for the supply of Mallya. Objective: the development and supply of a new version of its Mallya device for the FlexTouch pen used by diabetic patients. Biocorp CEO Eric Dessertenne explains the scope of this agreement and its consequences for medtech.

Boursorama: After Merck, you are announcing this strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk, is it an important step for Biocorp?

Eric Dessertenne: Yes, because it is indeed a global agreement with Novo Nordisk with various target high potential countries. It concerns the adaptation of our Mallya device to the FlexTouch injection pen. It is the only one that was not compatible with our technology until then. In addition, FlexTouch is the new generation of pen injector from Novo Nordisk, the one that supports new insulins. This is arguably the most significant deal since Biocorp’s IPO. Novo Nordisk is the leading player in insulin and diabetes with significant market shares in all countries, often over 50%. With this agreement, we are opening up markets that were then inaccessible to Biocorp and a significant patient pool for Mallya. We must also see the recognition of our technology by Novo Nordisk, which is historically a rather integrated company that does not call on external partners.

Boursorama: Should we also see it as a first step with, perhaps, an opening towards other indications than diabetes?

Eric Dessertenne: Yes clearly, it is also the possibility of collaborating in other indications. Novo Nordisk is particularly present in rare diseases, hemophilia, GLP-1 (Editor’s note: used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes)





Boursorama: Concretely, what form will this agreement take and when will it start … and generate income for Biocorp?

Eric Dessertenne: There will be a first payment significant enough to be expressed in millions of euros and which will be reflected in the accounts from fiscal year 2021 and milestones during fiscal year 2022 when Mallya production for several countries will begin. on our Issoire site. The only limit will come more from our capacity to supply the demand of Novo Nordisk in a context still tense of supply of electronic components, even if we have already planned to secure some of its components.

Boursorama: After the agreement with Sanofi, then the one with Merck recently unveiled, this is proof for you of the validation of your technology by the major players in the pharma sector.

Eric Dessertenne: Yes, we find the same key elements in our agreements with these three groups: leading players in the digital world who come to seek our technology. Biocorp has become relevant to them. The fact that we are on the market, able to produce quickly with a quality requiring little after-sales service gives credibility to our ability to project ourselves more widely than on the sole indication of diabetes.

Boursorama: With these two agreements, Biocorp should logically return to the growth interrupted in 2020 …

Eric Dessertenne: With these two large-scale contributory agreements on the company’s cash, I am confident that Biocorp will enter a virtuous circle of growth and profitability in fiscal 2021.

Boursorama: Today, how do you see the development of Biocorp? Is the spotlight on Mallya or is it important to also launch other product lines?

Eric Dessertenne: A device like Mallya can only be found once in its product portfolio. It is a success so we do our best and we put the maximum of resources so that its development is as fruitful as possible. But alongside, we do not forget to prepare for the future. We have other ideas and we are studying the best way to bring them into the development phase. This is particularly the case for Injay, our connected pre-filled syringe. We also have another injectable project that we can announce in the coming months.

Boursorama: Biocorp, a small innovative player that appeals to large pharmas, the next logical step could be a takeover bid, right?

Eric Dessertenne: We have a rather opportunistic logic. We believe we can still create a lot of value. But it’s true, we have a technological advance that is of great interest to big players. So that’s the meaning of the story …

Interview by Laurent Grassin (redaction@boursorama.fr)