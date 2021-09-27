More

    Eruption in La Palma: lava is approaching the sea, the island on alert for the risk of explosions

    The emergency services of the Canary Islands on Monday, September 27 ordered residents of an area of ​​the east coast of the Spanish island of La Palma to confine themselves, as lava gushing from the erupting volcano Cumbre Vieja s’ approaching the sea.

    Molten lava continues to flow from the flanks of the volcano, threatening to engulf new buildings on the island of the Archipelago of Canary Islands, which has 83,000 inhabitants. This Monday, when the volcano has just completed its explosive phase, the lava could reach the atlantic ocean in the next few hours, causing explosions and sending clouds of toxic gases over the island, the services warned Monday morning.

    The meeting between lava and water could cause plasma splinters with dangerous consequences for the inhabitants.

    “The population will have to follow the advice of the authorities and stay at home, doors and windows closed,” they said on their Twitter account. Containment includes coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa.

    Impressive images

    The eruption of the volcano, which occurred on September 20, caused the destruction of hundreds of houses and forced to evacuate some 6,000 people. Several videos showing lava engulf the buildings were shared en masse on social networks. This Sunday, it is the church of Todoque which has vanished. We can see the steeple sinking in plumes of smoke, washed away by lava.


    This weekend is a spectacular shot of the lava flow that was taken from space. The American Landsat-8 satellite was able to photograph the scene, without clouds and with perfect visibility. We can clearly see the molten magma moving towards the coast.

    Volcano eruption #CumbreVieja in La Palma (Canary Islands): here is the 1st satellite photo of the lava flow (without cloud), taken this Sunday, September 26, by the American Earth observation satellite Landsat-8. pic.twitter.com/TLvzqKvoQF

    – Visactu (@visactu) September 26, 2021

    The volcano stopped at the end of the morning

    Faced with fears, good news could however reassure the population. The volcanic activity appears to have arrested this Monday at the end of the morning. Several observers on site report a sharp decrease in the eruption of the volcano. The volcano is even at a standstill according to the Spanish media RTVE Noticias.


