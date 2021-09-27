Evergrande collapses, Luxembourg funds are shaking

The Chinese private conglomerate, which specializes in particular in real estate, is drowning in debt of 260 billion euros. But in its fall, the group could lead to many private markets in Europe, including the Place.

The Chinese private conglomerate, which specializes in particular in real estate, is drowning in debt of 260 billion euros. But in its fall, the group could lead to many private markets in Europe, including the Place.

No doubt the term economic tsunami will soon apply to the end of the Evergrande empire. Because the more the bankruptcy of this real estate giant looms in Beijing, the more the other capitals tremble. International banks and investors fear their money will go up in smoke at the same time as the death of a group which, after having surfed on Chinese economic growth, has developed in tourism, electric vehicles before d ‘ announce, on September 14, that he would probably not be able to honor all his debts.



And its debts are far from meager: it is a question here of 260 billion euros collected on the international financial markets. A priori, the direct effect on the Luxembourg economy seems manageable. The majority of Evergrande’s creditors are indeed based in China.

This does not prevent far from 677 million euros of Luxembourg funds appearing among the direct holdings in Evergrande … Information confirmed by the financial regulator, and which the Financial Sector Supervisory Commission (CSSF) immediately relativizes l ‘importance.

Indeed, compared to the 5.54 billion euros of funds managed from the Grand Duchy, the sum in question represents ” only ” 0.01% of the assets managed in the country.

Evergrande football stadium in Guangzhou, China, designed to accommodate 100,000 spectators (largest purpose-built football stadium in the world).

A drone shows the half-built stadium where the workers are invisible? Data shot September 26. #Evergrand #China pic.twitter.com/SignYOlWhZ – Ezints (@ezints) September 27, 2021

The risk also appears to be manageable for the individual funds invested in Evergrande. Still according to the CSSF, the value of the investments made in the Chinese real estate developer does not exceed 5% of the total value of the portfolio of one or the other of the funds. However, the financial regulator also warns: “These figures do not take into account the indirect effects that Evergrande’s financial difficulties may have on investment funds regulated in Luxembourg”.

Government criticism

Modest form to fear “contagion effects on other Chinese real estate companies to which investment funds in Luxembourg may be exposed” in particular. Because with the end of the Chinese colossus, it is perhaps the survival of many Chinese promoters and their financial backers that is threatened. Citing analysts from the UBS bank, the Reuters news agency thus estimates ten other real estate groups the number of faltering candidates, highly indebted.

At present, the most likely scenario is for the Chinese state to intervene to prevent a conflagration. But politically, the Prime Minister Li Keqiang who had strongly criticized this rise in power of the private groups will perhaps see in this tragic episode, the occasion to prove that he was right to be wary of a frenzied capitalism in the Empire. middle.

Glory and degradation In 25 years, Evergrande has risen to the top of the Chinese real estate sector before collapsing under unbearable debt. A look back at an emblematic saga of the development of private companies in the now second largest economy in the world 1996 : A former steelworker, Xu Jiayin, founded the group in Shenzhen (south) by banking on the rapid urbanization of the country. The 323 apartments in his first real estate project are sold in half a day.

2009 : Evergrande lands on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising funds that will allow it to diversify into sectors ranging from agri-food to electric cars. In 2010, the company bought the Canton football club and spent a fortune to buy foreign players.

2017 : Xu Jiayin becomes within a year the richest man in Asia with a fortune estimated at 38.3 billion euros at the current price.

2018 : In November, the central bank registered the real estate juggernaut on its list of conglomerates to watch for because of excessive debt and whose bankruptcy would put the economic system at risk.

2020 : In August, the Chinese regulator instituted limits on the debt in real estate in the form of three prudential ratios which reduce the recourse to borrowing. Evergrande sells 28% of its property management activities and begins to sell property at a large discount.

2021 : In June, the regulatory authority drastically tightened the legislation which allowed a property to be sold even before the work was completed, while Evergrande traditionally used deposits from buyers to finance its growth.

In August 2021: An advertiser sues Evergrande for unpaid bills, before a series of complaints from suppliers and subcontractors. Several sites are stopped. The major international rating agencies lower their rating, further complicating recourse to credit for the group.

On September 14, Evergrande recognizes that he may not be able to honor all of his commitments.

