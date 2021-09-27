Evergrande fall in China: the end of easy money

Economy

The probable spectacular bankruptcy of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has ruined the savings of thousands of small savers. But at the same time, it marks the end of easy money in China. A sign also of the probable end of an era of prosperity.

Evergrande, the number two real estate company in China, is now crushed by some 260 billion euros in debt, which it can no longer cope with. Its probable bankruptcy worries global finance. The financial crisis of Evergrande had, last week, plummeted stock markets around the world due to fears of a total collapse of the real estate sector in China which, by contagion, would weaken global finance.

This fear may be excessive since the Chinese authorities have no other choice but to save the conglomerate from sinking at the risk if not of a very severe blow to the national economy. But the fact remains that this bankruptcy signals the end of the Chinese economic miracle and the hyper-growth that China has known for almost forty years. Because this miracle was nothing other than the biggest real estate boom in history, caused by the biggest rural exodus in history.

Real estate in China has generated a colossal public and private debt that runs into the trillions of dollars. A bubble that had threatened to burst for a long time. It’s done. The bankruptcy of Evergrande is actually just the first streak of an upcoming global collapse of the industry. As always in this country, there have been excesses, triggered by the considerable rise in the price of land. A construction fury. Today there are so many empty dwellings that we could accommodate 90 million people, many more than the French population.

Weight on Chinese growth

In addition, the rural exodus observed in China since the launch of the first economic reforms in 1978 is now reversed. The return to the countryside of retirees leads Chinese megacities to melt like snow in the sun. The working population, the one with the greatest propensity to buy a home, is also falling. Less than seven million people per year, due to the aging of the population. Consider that India will overtake China around 2027 to become the most populous country in the world.

If the Chinese government manages to steer the deflation of this bubble gradually, we may avoid a bank crash. The latter generally accompanies a real estate crash, as households and businesses find themselves unable to repay their loans.

One thing is certain: this collapse of Evergrande will weigh on Chinese economic growth even though it was already showing signs of slowing down in recent months. Experts expected Chinese GDP growth to be slower, between 3 and 4% per year, compared to 7% on average over the last decade and more than 10% in the previous decade. Chinese growth had become the locomotive of global growth, coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. But its decline will certainly be more severe since Evergrande’s debt alone weighs 2% of the country’s GDP.

The richest man in China

Founded in 1996, the Evergrande group (恒大 集团, Hengda in Chinese) had taken advantage of the country’s accelerated urbanization to establish itself. Particularly ambitious, the group, betting on the continued rise in prices, had multiplied projects across the country and accumulated an astronomical debt of 1.97 billion yuan (260 billion euros). But the difficulties had followed one another for Evergrande since mid-2020: in an attempt to bring in capital, the group had started selling off its apartments, so much so that in the first quarter of 2021 its profits had plummeted by 29%, the Evergrande share price slipping 90% since the start of the year. On September 13, the company admitted to facing financial pressure ” huge “. Since then, investors, unpaid suppliers and owners of off-plan apartments have demonstrated in front of Evergrande premises in several cities in China.



This crisis puts in the spotlight the founder, Xu Jiayin, a former steelworker, who still owns 71% of his group. His fortune reached $ 45 billion (€ 38.4 billion) in 2017, making him the richest man in China that year. Xu had incredible dreams of power, now shattered. He had extended his group’s activities to bottled water, tourism, insurance, finance, animal husbandry and even football, with the best club in China, Guangzhou Evergrande.

In 2019, Xu Jiayin also invested 20 billion euros to start manufacturing electric vehicles. Not a single one was built. Today, the group, which has 200,000 employees, is desperately trying to get rid of its subsidiaries to improve its balance sheet. But behind Evergrande, it is the health of the entire Chinese real estate market that is worrying. For twenty years, prices have continued to rise due to rampant speculation. An increase in reality cleverly maintained by the local authorities, which largely financed the sale of land.

Not like Lehman Brothers

However, this bubble does not burst. “Even if indebtedness increases, Chinese households still have more savings than debts. As there are few investment opportunities, most of the savings go into real estate, explains Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis cited by The world. Initially, there was too much demand. Today there is too much supply. Prices do not collapse because there remains captive demand and because the authorities intervene regularly with targeted measures. But since at least 2015, disposable income cannot keep up with rising prices. “

In the largest Chinese cities, it takes more than twenty-five years of average salary to buy an apartment and thirteen years, on average, in the whole country, according to figures from 2019. However, if Chinese real estate had done much indebtedness its economic model, many other sectors are in the red: at the end of 2020, the debt of Chinese companies represented 160% of the country’s GDP, against around 80% for that of American companies.

Is China now facing a “Lehman Brothers moment”, named after the investment bank that brought down Wall Street in 2007 and caused panic around the world? Undoubtedly not, because at this stage, the experts do not expect an outright bankruptcy of Evergrande nor a crisis in Chinese finance either. There are two reasons for this: the promoter’s debt is spread among many investors and the big Chinese banks are rather strong back.

“It’s a big problem, but the Chinese financial system has nothing to do with the American system: there won’t be a snowball effect like in 2008, because the Chinese government can stop the machine, estimates Andy Xie, independent economist, formerly of Morgan Stanley in China, quoted by the same daily. I think with Anbang [groupe d’assurance, NDLR] and HNA [Hainan Airlines], we have good examples of what can happen: there will be a committee bringing together the company, the creditors and the authorities, which will decide which assets to sell, which to restructure and, in the end, how many of money is left and who may lose funds. “

Twenty-five years after its creation, everything collapses for Evergrande. The group is now facing a colossal debt of more than 300 billion dollars that it is unable to repay. For the moment, the Chinese government lets it go, believing that the colossus with the feet of clay will be able to get out of the mess on its own. But the pressures on him are mounting day by day. There is a great risk that the bursting of the Chinese real estate bubble will contaminate other sectors of the country’s economy and, above all, that it will end up generating social instability, a phenomenon that the Chinese Communist Party fears above all else. . Xu Jiayin has, in recent days, expressed regret over his pharaonic ambitions, according to the South China Morning Post. Too late. The damage is done.

By Pierre-Antoine Donnet

