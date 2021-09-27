Ex-Captain Kirk, William Shatner, soon to be the oldest man in space?

Ex-Captain Kirk of Star Trek, William Shatner, will he become the oldest man to go to space? The American company Blue Origin announced on Monday that it was planning its next space tourism mission on October 12. The mission is expected to embark the Canadian actor, who at 90 would then become the oldest person to ever enter space, for a 15-minute flight aboard Jeff Bezos’ capsule, New Shepard, according to information from TMZ.

According to the American people site, the flight must be filmed to feed a documentary. William Shatner, very active on social networks, did not confirm this information, nor Jeff Bezos. Contacted by AFP, Blue Origin declined to comment on the information.





After Leonard Nimoy (unforgettable Spock, disappeared in 2015), and George Takei (Sulu), his partners in fiction, William Shatner should take off in the direction of space alongside Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and the co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata Solutions.

Take off is scheduled from West Texas at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. local time) and then, “space, infinite frontier our spacecraft travels to …”