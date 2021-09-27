EXCLUDED – Véronique Genest: “Eric Zemmour is saying true things and I can vote for him if he has a correct program. Today, we want to bring him down clearly” – Look

Véronique Genest is the guest of “L’instant Deluxe” which will be broadcast tomorrow on TeleStar Play and of which jeanmarcmorandini.com invites you to discover exclusively the strongest extract. The actress gives her opinion on Eric Zemmour:

“Eric Zemmour, we’ve known each other for so long, we started to rub shoulders with Laurent Ruquier’s shows, I found him, frank, with a sort of truth. He says good, true things.

Regarding the front page of Paris Match, that doesn’t surprise me, we want to shoot it! Maybe he’s scary! If tomorrow he has a program that suits me I can vote for him. But I don’t want to vote just for someone who opens their mouths, I need someone who has a real agenda. “





And with regard to the controversy over first names launched by the polemicist, Véronique Genest, far from political correctness explains understanding Eric Zemmour’s message: “I can understand what he means with first names (French) . But it is a speech that does not resonate in my ears. On the other hand, it is true that it would be easier for people to integrate if they had a first name that goes everywhere! There are lots of people who understood it who do it! “