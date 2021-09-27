More

    F1 – Lewis Hamilton leads the F1 world championship after Russia | F1only.fr

    Sports


    This Sunday in Sochi, Lewis Hamilton made even more of his mark on F1 history by winning his 100th victory in the premier class of motorsport, the seven-time world champion ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the finish line and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

    Very pressing on Lando Norris’ McLaren throughout the second half of the race, the Mercedes driver finally managed to pass his compatriot after putting on the Intermediate tires while the track was more and more wet with the arrival of the rain. .

    “Lando [Norris] did an incredible job today, he had an incredible pace, it’s a really great job from McLaren. “ Hamilton said after the finish of the event.

    “It’s nice to see my old team come back to the front, they won the last race, they’re doing a really great job and they have a Mercedes engine in the back too. On our side, my team did a great job, they called me at the right time to the stand, and I didn’t know what the weather was going to give, but with all these men and women who work for us at the factory, it’s just amazing to be at 100 wins. “

    “I was determined this morning, even though I got a little sore neck when I got up, but I’ve been working hard with Angela my physio for two weeks and just tried to do the best job I can. I managed to get off to a pretty good start and tried to stay away from the problems. “

    After the Russian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton takes the lead in the drivers’ world championship and leads his rival Max Verstappen by two points.

    F1 drivers ranking 2021


    Pilot Team Points
    Lewis hamilton Mercedes 246.5
    Max Verstappen Red Bull 244.5
    Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 151
    Lando norris Mclaren 139
    Sergio Perez Red Bull 120
    Carlos Sainz Ferrari 112.5
    Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104
    Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren 95
    Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 66
    Fernando Alonso Alpine 58
    Esteban Ocon Alpine 45
    Sebastian vettel Aston Martin 35
    Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
    Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri 18
    George russell Williams 16
    Nicholas latifi Williams 7
    Kimi Raikkonen Alfa romeo 6
    Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa romeo 1
    Nikita mazepin Haas 0
    Mick schumacher Haas 0


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWin The “Yeah But” Game In 5 Easy Steps
    Next articlePrince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s shameless lie, the real reason for his flight from London

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC