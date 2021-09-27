F1 – Lewis Hamilton leads the F1 world championship after Russia | F1only.fr

This Sunday in Sochi, Lewis Hamilton made even more of his mark on F1 history by winning his 100th victory in the premier class of motorsport, the seven-time world champion ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the finish line and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Very pressing on Lando Norris’ McLaren throughout the second half of the race, the Mercedes driver finally managed to pass his compatriot after putting on the Intermediate tires while the track was more and more wet with the arrival of the rain. .

“Lando [Norris] did an incredible job today, he had an incredible pace, it’s a really great job from McLaren. “ Hamilton said after the finish of the event.

“It’s nice to see my old team come back to the front, they won the last race, they’re doing a really great job and they have a Mercedes engine in the back too. On our side, my team did a great job, they called me at the right time to the stand, and I didn’t know what the weather was going to give, but with all these men and women who work for us at the factory, it’s just amazing to be at 100 wins. “

“I was determined this morning, even though I got a little sore neck when I got up, but I’ve been working hard with Angela my physio for two weeks and just tried to do the best job I can. I managed to get off to a pretty good start and tried to stay away from the problems. “

After the Russian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton takes the lead in the drivers’ world championship and leads his rival Max Verstappen by two points.

F1 drivers ranking 2021



