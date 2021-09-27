Fabienne Carat pregnant and single: confidences on the baby’s father and his absence

To everyone’s surprise, Fabienne Carat revealed to be pregnant and made the news official at seven months of pregnancy! The actress, star of the series Research Section, agreed to give an interview to Star TV. If we already knew almost everything, it nevertheless makes some important details.

Pregnant at 42, Fabienne Carat is experiencing a very sustained pregnancy. Radiant, happy and above all in good health, the ex-heroine of More beautiful life reveals that she already has ideas about her child’s first name but cannot stop her choice because, as she has already confided, she may be seven months pregnant, but the sex of her baby is still not 100% sure.





The actress also agreed to evoke once again the father of the child: “She is an extraordinary person who, given what I have just explained, was not at all prepared for this twist, nor ready to take on it, I think. What I respect. Personally, at my age and with my liabilities, it was obvious that fate was catching up with me … I who was always a little in the Peter Pan syndrome, light and quite carefree, this child is also the awareness that I have become a woman.“

Fabienne Carat now considers herself single, so inevitably some people wonder if the dad will still be present at the birth and if not, who will be there to hold her hand? The mother-to-be replies: “As always, faithful to the post, I think my sister Carole [vue au côté de Stéphane Plaza sur M6 NDLR] will be there.“

It is besides his sister, Tointerior designer architect, whose mission is to designate the future baby’s room. A newborn who will be born, normally, in December.