Facebook paid $ 5 billion too much to FTC to protect Mark Zuckerberg

Compromising revelations for Facebook, where we learn that a pecuniary agreement has been made with American regulators to prevent its leaders from having to take personal responsibility in the Cambridge Analytica affair.

the Washington post Obtained Facebook’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hearing transcripts from the Cambridge Analytica case. We learn that this commission planned to name Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders of the platform as responsible, but that negotiations took place to avoid them having to take any responsibility.

These executives (Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, among others) personally approved a multibillion dollar payment to the FTC as consideration for “protect Zuckerberg from being named in the FTC complaint, from being subject to personal liability, or even required to sit for a deposition”, as the official documents indicate in black and white.

During the trial, the shareholders did not fail to note that “The maximum fine Facebook was exposed to was $ 105 million, or $ 4.9 billion less than what Facebook agreed to pay in commission.”. This could constitute a breach of fiduciary duty.

Insider trading and troubled relationships with Palantir

And that’s not all : “After Zuckerberg learned of Cambridge Analytica’s massive data mining of Facebook users, he and the entities he controls dramatically ramped up sales of Facebook shares.”, attest to these reports. This forms the basis of an insider trading complaint filed by shareholders in Delaware against Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, several other executives and certain members of the company’s board of directors (including Peter Thiel, Mark Andreessen and Jan Koum).





The reports of a second trial, also made public, further clarify the disturbing links maintained between Palantir and Cambridge Analytica, so much so that Palantir was once dubbed “Stanford Analytica” internally, before taking numerous steps to hide its claims. links with the British company at the heart of the scandal that ended up splashing Facebook (the exploitation of the data of tens of millions of members for political ends without their consent).

Pro-Facebook content in the feeds

Since Cambridge Analytica, many other scandals have damaged Facebook’s image, so that the company is seeking to regain control of its communication. She was recently seen putting aside a report regarding the popularity of content deemed unfavorable to the company’s reputation. But Facebook would go even further under the influence of Alex Schultz, its chief marketing officer, who pushed for the establishment of Project Amplify, a mechanism that would inject pro-Facebook content into users’ news feeds.