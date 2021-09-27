Facebook reportedly spent a fortune to avoid a lawsuit against Zuckerberg

Knock on the wallet as much as you want, but no question of touching the historic founder of the group.

Facebook is in a mess right now. In addition to the ongoing friction with privacy regulators and the Instagram scandal unveiled by the Wall Street Journal, the company is currently experiencing difficulties on the stock market. And this situation could last for some time yet. Based on information from Politico, the social network would now be in the sights of its own shareholders.

In 2018, the company was set on fire by the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Today, Facebook is still paying the price. The administration is looking for people in charge, even if it means going back to higher levels. the Washington post thus spotted a document from the Federal Trade Commission, which shows that the consumer protection agency was considering putting Zuckerberg in front of his personal responsibilities as early as 2019. Politico explains that the FTC had thus foreseen a fine of $ 106 million.

Don’t touch my Zuck ‘

Facebook has considerable resources, some of which are certainly budgeted to fund these deals. So this amount certainly did not shake Facebook. But that changed when Zuckerberg’s name appeared in black and white in the text of the complaint. Always according to Politico, the board of directors would have put the small dishes in the big ones to avoid the big boss to be personally involved.

Instead of paying this fine, the company would have raised the stakes to 4.9 billion dollars. But it is by no means a mea culphas nine digits, far from it. This sum was apparently subject to one condition: to make disappear all traces of the founder in the text of the trial.





“Zuckerberg, Sanberg, and the other Facebook executives agreed to allow a multi-billion out-of-court settlement, on condition that Zuckerberg was not mentioned by name, held personally responsible, or questioned in connection with a deposition”, can we read in the text of the deposition.

A new amicable agreement to come?

From the point of view of the shareholders, this is a breach of his fiduciary duties. Indeed, these billions of dollars are obviously part of the capital partially held by the shareholders. It is therefore easy to imagine that they looked grim when the board of directors inflated the bill to protect Zuckerberg.

It remains to be seen what this complaint will give, but we must not be in a hurry; the process will certainly take months, if not years, to settle. And, ironically, this story could end as it started, with a new amicable settlement. In any case, those who wish to attack the company in the future now know the recipe: in order to obtain a major reaction, it is apparently sufficient to quote Zuckerberg by name in the complaint.