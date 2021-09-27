favorable vote for the continuation of the Arena project

The Métropole de Lyon has just voted in favor of making the PLU compatible, allowing the private project of the Arena room of Olympique Lyonnais to continue. Thanks to this new stage, the former decontaminated industrial wasteland will be able to be converted into a multifunctional place welcoming culture, sport, eSport, major events and matches of the ASVEL basketball team in the EuroLigue. The Arena room will be able to accommodate up to 16,000 people, for delivery to the OL Vallée site for the end of 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais, which has chosen to place itself in a process of permanent consultation with local authorities, but also its neighbors, is delighted with this vote.

Aware of the challenges of today, but also of tomorrow, in connection with the metropolis of Lyon, OL has greatly improved this project. In particular, the building’s footprint has been reduced by 11%, while open-ground spaces will represent 30% of the plot, an increase of + 50% compared to the initial project. Likewise, the roof of the Arena should consist of a vegetated surface, as well as photovoltaic panels.

Olympique Lyonnais, as an extension of the actions already undertaken around the construction of the stadium and its operation, will implement a policy of integrating people excluded from employment within the framework of the Arena project.





Olympique Lyonnais will also participate in the development of independent musical sectors in the territory, in the construction of the active mode footbridge over the eastern bypass, as well as in the creation of the ecological corridor between the Biézin and Grand Large.

The Arena project is part of Olympique Lyonnais’ strategy of taking into account environmental changes and resource management, implemented since the construction of the Groupama Stadium.

As an extension of these commitments and actions which have been certified by the Fair Play For Planet label (see here), OL Vallée is currently equipped with a park of photovoltaic shades with a surface area of ​​50,000 m2, corresponding to 7 football fields. This device, unique in France, will generate up to10MW (corresponding to the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of 2,500 households).

With the Arena project, Olympique Lyonnais is once again at the service of its territory.