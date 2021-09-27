FIFA 22 already available: how to get a preview?

On October 1, FIFA 22 will arrive on PC and consoles. A few days before the release of the new edition of the football simulation, it is already possible to test the game via Microsoft’s Game Pass. We explain the procedure to follow to access it.

Get a free preview of FIFA 22 with Game Pass

FIFA 22 arrives this Friday, October 1 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, ONE, Stadia, PC and Switch. This new edition of the famous football simulation license features many improvements with HyperMotion technology, which promises more than 4,000 new animations on PS5 and Xbox Series.

While the game won’t be officially available until the end of the week, it is already possible to try your hand at FIFA 22 for 10 hours, if you have a Microsoft Game Pass. In the lines below, we explain the procedure to install this trial version of FIFA 22 :

Scroll until you find the section EA Play and click on “See the games”

and click on Now click on “Install EA Desktop (beta)”

Follow the installation process.

Link your EA Account to your Xbox Account

Download FIFA 22 from the EA Play platform and launch the game

Before embarking on the FIFA 22 adventure and in particular its famous Football Ultimate Team mode, find below all our guides already published before the game's release.





