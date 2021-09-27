First public outing for Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi appeared at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

First public outing for lovebirds. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi appeared at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The American model, dressed in a beautiful Celine dress, exchanged sweet knowing glances with the actor of the series “Euphoria”, 24 years old. The latter wore a black tuxedo from the French brand.

Lovely Tiffany and Co. earrings and a discreet set of diamonds from the same collection enhanced the “look” of the 20-year-old. The couple have been dating for about a year and were photographed together for the first time in September 2020. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi did not formalize their love until a month later on the occasion of Halloween and had disguised themselves. in Elvis and Priscilla Presley.





“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want each other, to have a secure and stable relationship like that, really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love. and what it’s like to love unconditionally, ”Cindy Crawford’s daughter told Vogue magazine last June. “He’s a great person for me because he went to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I said to myself: “Here, I will definitely use you as a resource” [pour préparer son prochain rôle dans la saison 10 d’«American Horror Story», ndr]She had amused herself.

Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Cher, Spike Lee and Nicole Kidman were also present at the gala. The purpose of the evening was to raise funds for the museum, which plans to launch education programs.