Flu, gastro, angina and cold back: good or bad news on the Covid front?

CAUSE AND EFFECT – Unlike the winter of 2020 when, in the midst of the Covid epidemic, the usual seasonal diseases were absent, gastros, tonsillitis and colds are making a comeback these days. There is an explanation for this and, in a way, it is quite a good thing.

No winter break this year for seasonal illnesses? Unlike last year, where many pathologies usually present in cold weather were very weakened, even extinct, cases of flu, colds and gastroenteritis are already beginning to resurface at the beginning of autumn.

Between September 13 and 19, for 100,000 inhabitants, 65 cases of acute respiratory infections were identified in France and 82 cases of acute diarrhea, one of the manifestations of gastro, details the latest weekly bulletin of the Sentinels Network responsible for ‘medical studies. In both cases, the figure is increasing. If this return, which nevertheless remains timid, has nothing alarming for the moment, the reasons which allow to explain it call for caution for the weeks and months to come. While being, despite everything, synonymous with “good news” for some people. We take stock.

Blame it on barrier gestures?

Note that these classic winter diseases are starting to gain ground at a time when the Covid epidemic is rapidly receding in France. However, in the opinion of some observers, the two trends are inevitably linked. In other words, this sudden return of seasonal pathologies is precisely due to the lull observed on the Covid front. “We have a resumption of the festive activity, of the convivial activity, the gatherings in small places without wearing a mask, without any barrier measure (…) all this means that ultimately we have an increase in these pathologies”, summarizes Dr Jean-Philippe Dancoine general practitioner with BFMTV. A general feeling reinforced by the conclusions of the Datacovid-Ipsos study according to which the French “relax the application of barrier gestures as the epidemic slows down”. The figures for winter 2020-2021 are there to attest to this cause and effect link: the generalization of barrier gestures and in particular the wearing of masks and hand washing, but also the closure of certain places where mixing is important. slowed down the circulation of these usual winter epidemics, which are mainly transmitted by respiratory droplets and aerosols.

In recent months, another factor has caused concern among physicians and may still enter the equation for seasonal illnesses today: vaccinee syndrome. The expression in fact refers to patients who, once partially or completely vaccinated, feel overwhelmed by a feeling of “relief” and free themselves from barrier gestures at the risk of catching and transmitting the virus. As a reminder, 80% of microbes are transmitted by touch, according to the National Institute for Prevention and Health Education, hence the recommendation to wash your hands regularly to avoid any contagion.

“The ecosystem is being put back into place”

While some observers naturally attribute this return of colds and gastroenteritis to a relaxation of barrier gestures coupled with “vaccinee syndrome”, others see it on the contrary “good news”. This is particularly the case of Dr Gérald Kierzek, emergency doctor at the Hôtel-Dieu (AP-HP) in Paris and TF1-LCI consultant. “Currently the epidemics of gastro-influenza etc. are reappearing, and that is rather good news because we see that there is a kind of competition in the viral ecosystem”, he had the opportunity to explain last February on our antenna. “It’s called life, that’s what we experience every year and there we make a drama: you no longer had the flu, you no longer had gastro because the Covid was very strong, the flu is coming back “, he continued, explaining that “it means that the Covid is weakening and it is this ecosystem which is being put back in place” and insisting that “yes, that’s good news” may gastroenteritis be back. “People allow themselves to live normally, so viral illnesses come back”, replies Dr Castadère for La Dépêche.

“Less immune stimulation”

After a winter season on “pause” between confinements, curfews, and reinforcement of barrier gestures, is our immune system ready to face this and the return of seasonal diseases? While it is undeniable that the French have missed an opportunity to boost their immune system since the start of the pandemic, doctors do not seem worried about adults. For children, on the other hand, Public Health France is already anticipating the emergence of an epidemic of bronchiolitis this winter. “of greater magnitude than that observed each year” because of a “less immune stimulation induced by poor circulation of the virus” Covid-19. As a benchmark, between 2018 and 2019, up to 6,000 emergency room visits were recorded weekly. A figure that did not exceed 2,000 passages in 2020.

