Flu, gastroenteritis, bronchiolitis … why could these diseases be more virulent this winter?

If the epidemic situation of Covid-19 is encouraging on this summer release, epidemics of winter diseases could start again with the arrival of the cold and the relaxation of barrier gestures.

For the past year and a half, winter illnesses such as gastroenteritis, flu, colds and bronchiolitis have been very rare. This is one of the only advantages of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taught us to respect barrier gestures and wash our hands very regularly and almost make these viruses disappear. Proof of this is with gastroenteritis which resulted in only 145,000 consultations in 2020, against 1 to 4 million usually, according to figures published by Public Health France.

But with fewer and fewer health restrictions and the resumption of activities, social life has started again and more and more contacts are made, with for example the great return of the wind. In addition, with the recent improvement in the epidemic figures, the trend seems to be heading more towards a further easing of health restrictions, at a time of the year when the cold will set in and promote the circulation of viruses.

A possible “larger epidemic”

“An epidemic of greater magnitude than that observed each year is possible next year due to the reduced immune stimulation induced by the weak circulation of the virus this winter, in a context of the lifting of barrier measures. Such a phenomenon has been observed. in Australia which reported this fall an epidemic of unusual intensity “, alert Public Health France (SPF) concerning bronchiolitis, this disease very widespread in babies.

Jérôme Marty, general practitioner in Haute-Garonne and president of the French Union for Free Medicine (UFML) has already noted an unusual number of consultations among the youngest since the start of the school year. “We see a lot of nasopharyingitis right now, especially in children aged 6 months to 6 years, but it is also linked to humidity and cold temperatures. Usually at this time it is not too much. This is especially the case in the South West because normally we have a very good late season, “he admits to us.

“Less trained immunity”

In 2020, the number of people presenting to the Emergency Department for cases of bronchiolitis was 10 times lower than usual. For the liberal pediatrician Brigitte Virey, interviewed by BFM TV, this very low presence of the virus could cause a strong repercussion during the coming season, and not only bronchiolitis: “The immunity of the children was not solicited, therefore it may bounce back […]. Children will have less trained immunity “also against gastroenteritis and influenza, the disease having been little present since the Covid-19.” We can then say that all infectious diseases are likely to rebound “, specifies the president of the National Union of French Pediatricians.

In the UK, where health restrictions have virtually all disappeared, many people have complained of the “worst cold ever,” the BBC reports. “We have seen an increase in the number of coughs, colds and viral infections,” observes Dr Philippa Kaye, general practitioner. “We haven’t come together this way in 18 months,” said the London-based doctor.

Maintaining barrier gestures is essential

If SPF warns that these diseases can potentially be more virulent this winter, Jérôme Marty does not really believe in this scenario. “We are not guesses we cannot know in advance, but it is not because the viruses have not circulated a lot that they will necessarily be more virulent.” Comments confirmed by the pediatrician Fabienne Kochert with BFM TV: “Between assumptions and real life, you never really know what is going to happen”. In 1995, during the major transport strikes, the number of cases of bronchiolitis had fallen sharply and no peak was recorded the following winter, she said.

Julie Chastang, general practitioner at the municipal health center of Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne), for her part, confides in us her optimism because of the good habits adopted by the population: “We have learned to use barrier gestures that ‘we should have used a long time ago. The Covid-19 has raised awareness about respiratory infections, ENT, etc., so I want to be optimistic and think that we will maintain a level of gestures such as sneezing in his elbow and that it will reduce the bronchioles in winter. ”

