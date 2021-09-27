Foot OL – OL: Where are the attackers? Lyon pays its transfer window – Olympique Lyonnais

Already deprived of Tino Kadewere in attack, Peter Bosz must now compose without Islam Slimani or Moussa Dembélé, who have also joined the infirmary.

The draw between Olympique Lyonnais and Lorient at Groupama Stadium on Saturday night (1-1) left big marks on the bodies. And for good reason, injuries are accumulating among the Gones, who notably lost Jason Denayer against the Merlus. The Belgian defender is already forfeited for the Europa League matches against Brondby and Saint-Etienne next weekend. In this sector of play, Peter Bosz has cartridges to compensate for the absence of Jason Denayer with Sinaly Diomandé or even Damien Da Silva, even the young Castello Lukeba. On the other hand, the solutions are less numerous in the offensive sector for Peter Bosz, who will have to rack his brains to compose his line of attack in the coming matches.





Dembélé, Kadewere and Slimani injured

The Olympique et Lyonnais site reminds that the cartridges will very quickly run out for Peter Bosz, who is likely to rely heavily on Karl Toko-Ekambi in the coming weeks. Rayan Cherki could also have a role to play, he who lacks playing time at the start of the season. “At the forefront of the attack, Bosz can still count on Karl Toko-Ekambi. The Cameroonian should have occupied this position against the Lorient, but these designs were swept away by Emerson’s red card. Other elements like Lucas Paquetá, Xherdan Shaqiri or Rayan Cherki will certainly be in high demand in the coming weeks, but it seems difficult to use them as number 9, except perhaps for the Brazilian. If he still has cartridges at his disposal, the Dutchman will rack his brains in the coming days to build up his offensive line ” indicates the Lyon media, for whom Peter Bosz’s problems have only just begun. Hoping for OL and for their coach that there will be no more injuries in this area of ​​play in the coming weeks.