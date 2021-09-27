Foot OM – OM: Pau Lopez is overpriced, Mandanda will explode

Unbeaten in Ligue 1 before the reception of Lens on Sunday night, Pau Lopez conceded three goals against the Sang et Or (3-2).

The Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper managed to keep his clean sheet against Monaco, Rennes and Angers. But against the Lensoise furia at the Vélodrome on Sunday evening, Pau Lopez lost three times. Not really at fault on the goals scored by Lens, the former goalkeeper of AS Roma and Bétis Sevilla did not however succeed in being decisive. In addition, Pau Lopez caused a few cold sweats among OM supporters due to a very dubious kicking at times. On the RMC antenna, Kevin Diaz has also castigated the technical qualities of Pau Lopez. The After Foot consultant does not understand how the Spanish goalkeeper can be preferred to Steve Mandanda while Jorge Sampaoli is precisely the game at the foot of his goalkeeper a priority.

“I think Pau Lopez has a great quality, it is to be Spanish. And when I say Spanish, I’m not saying he plays because he speaks the same language as the president and the coach. But he is a keeper who was trained in the Spaniard, in a mentality and a training spirit where the goalkeepers participate in the game. He may have had a good period at Betis Sevilla, I admit that I did not. did not follow. On the other hand, I commented on it twice last season in the Europa League with AS Roma, I found it mediocre with the feet. We are recruiting a guard to replace Mandanda, I hear that. On the other hand, you cannot recruit Pau Lopez in front of an OM legend for a quality that he does not have. Are you saying he’s a better goalkeeper, but don’t say he’s playing because he has a better raise! “ launched Kevin Diaz, who believes for the moment that Pau Lopez is a bit overpriced, at least technically. And if the Spaniard continues to be aligned despite everything, there is no doubt that Steve Mandanda will quickly grow impatient.