Football Ligue 1 – The beautiful face of the supporters this weekend

Pointed out by all the followers of French football in recent weeks, supporters of Ligue 1 clubs have shown a beautiful image this weekend.

The eighth day of Ligue 1 went rather well in the stands. No overflow was reported in the ten matches of the French championship between Saturday and Sunday. Finally, good news for the LFP, which has multiplied the procedures against the ultras since the start of the season … Since in the space of a few weeks, several meetings were marred by incidents with supporters, whether Nice-OM, Lens-Lille or Angers-OM.

If everyone was therefore wise this weekend, some ultras even showed a beautiful face by paying tribute to Clément, an OM supporter who died in a road accident this week. As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, after the draw between Marseille and Angers (0-0), a minibus carrying a dozen OM fans hit a truck from the rear on the highway, to a toll of one death and eight injured… A terrible tragedy that touched all the supporters of France. Since in several stages of L1 or L2, banners were deployed to support Marseille.

"Death has no scarf, RIP Clément"

“Death has no scarf, RIP Clément”

On Saturday, near Lyon, the Kop Virage Nord launched, for example: “Death has no scarf, RIP Clément”. A nice gesture from the Lyonnais, especially when you know the rivalry between OL and OM.

The beautiful message of support from Kop Virage Nord, in tribute to the supporter of OM died on the road Wednesday evening, returning from the match in Angers



In general, it is everywhere that the tributes for Clément have fallen. Something to please Pierre Ménès. “Tribute also to the supporters of OL or Strasbourg who paid tribute to Clément, the late Marseille supporter”, launched, on Twitter, the former journalist of Canal +, who knows on the other hand that the supporters of the PSG did not show their support to those of the OM… The only small black point of the weekend.

Anyway, this Sunday evening, Clément received a sacred tribute at the Stade Vélodrome. Before the match between OM and Lens, Jorge Sampaoli’s players actually wore a black jersey in honor of Clément for the warm-up. And in the stands, the Fanatics sang for their friend, just like the other groups of Marseille supporters. Facts that somewhat reconcile the public with the followers.

The lensois kop makes me cry they pay homage to Clement the deceased fanatic. No colors in these moments. This is my first velodrome Tonight