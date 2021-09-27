Football OL – OL: Aulas cries, but also Ligue 1 – Olympique Lyonnais

In: OL.

By Corentin Facy

In recent days, Jean-Michel Aulas has gone to the front to denounce the arbitration injustices of which he considers that Olympique Lyonnais has been the victim.

The OL president claims that his team lost five points due to VAR in the matches against PSG and then against Lorient, this weekend at Groupama Stadium. “The Professional Football League and the Technical Refereeing Directorate must take charge, because we cannot distort the competition with these decisions. We have just lost five points on refereeing errors ” in particular launched the president of Olympique Lyonnais, whose media outlets in recent days caused a lot of reaction. Coach of the promoted Clermont, Pascal Gatien for example launched a small tackle against the president of OL after the defeat of his team against Monaco on Sunday.





The small tackle from Clermont to Jean-Michel Aulas

“The video didn’t work, and it rarely works. The referee has nothing to do with it. It’s like that. But we could have four more points if we had not suffered the ups and downs of arbitration. So when I hear Mr. Aulas complaining … For us, it’s profit and loss. We can regret our missed opportunities. I also regret the goal conceded at the start of the second half and not being able to lead 2-0 but I can remember the team’s reaction. Realism made all the difference. Our opponents took advantage of our small mistakes as we controlled the second half. We need to be more thoughtful about the events of the match ” launched the coach of Clermont, who is ironic when reading the words of Jean-Michel Aulas about video assistance in refereeing, and who believes that OL are not the only victim of refereeing errors at the start of the season.