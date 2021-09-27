for a maximum of € 15,000, good second-hand deals?

THE OFFER

With this sum, or even less, the fleet is made up mainly of cars aged six and over, sometimes five for an entry level. And as regards engines, it is the diesels which with nearly 80% of the announcements, are essential vis-a-vis gasoline. Yep, over six years ago diesel was king in this category. Finally, on the supply source side, more than two-thirds of the models are offered by professionals, especially multi-brand traders and to a lesser extent by dealer networks.

AUDI A3

Let’s start with the representative of the brand with the rings, which in a way gave birth to the premium compact category, being its first representative in 1996. It is in its 4th generation today.







Risky below € 8,000

Forget the A3 at these rates. Aged twelve and over (1st or 2nd generation), odometer readings are exploding, leading to costly short-term repairs. And as the offer is only made up of diesels, replacing an engine flywheel, injectors or a turbo (frequent breakdowns on these generations) will result in an astronomical bill …

A few rare good deals from € 9,000

By flirting with the € 9,000, age and mileage are reduced. But diesel engines are still legion. Our research has enabled us to unearth some rare gems like this A3 Sportback 2.0 TDI 140 hp Ambition from March 2011 sold by an individual for € 8,800. It displays 107,000 km on the odometer. Which is more than reasonable for a ten year old car. Also seen at a professional, a Sportback 1.6 TDI 105 hp from June 2013 with 102,000 km on the odometer and starting at € 9,900.

€ 11,000 – € 12,000: the offer is growing but still diesel

This sum gives you easy access to the third generation of A3, which appeared at the end of 2012, and to new diesel units. The 1.6 TDI 110 hp (it replaces the 1.6 TDI 105 hp) and the 2.0 TDI 150 hp (it replaces the 2.0 TDI 140 hp). However, it will take patience to find it but it pays off. We found at a private home a 2.0 TDI 150 hp Attraction 3 doors from November 2013 having traveled 99,700 km, starting at € 12,000. Another individual separates from his A3 1.6 TDI 110 hp Sportback Ambiente from the end of 2014. It displays 82,000 km on the odometer and is sold for € 12,000.

More than 12,000 €: finally some gasoline

Between € 12,000 and € 15,000, diesel models still dominate the offer, with good deals in sight, but some good deals are finally possible in gasoline. In terms of ages and mileage, there are models from 2014 to 2016 with less than 100,000 km on the odometer.

Thus, we unearthed an A3 Sportback 1.6 TDI 110 hp Business Line from October 2015 with 94,000 km on the odometer. It is sold by a professional at a price of € 13,000. For the 2.0 TDI 150 hp version, our tenacity has enabled us to always find from a pro, a Business Line from April 2014 and 82,900 km on the clock at a price of 15,000 €.

Finally, for the anti-diesel, a private individual separates for € 14,500 from his A3 petrol 1.4 TFSI 122 hp Ambiente from September 2014. It has only traveled 82,000 km.

The BMW 1 Series

It represented the first real competitor to the Audi A3, arriving on the market in 2004. Its strengths, except for the last generation: a propulsion architecture, and large engines possible. But not for less than € 15,000!







Not enough to rush on less than € 8,000

In these price brackets, and like its rival, the Audi A3, the BMW 1 Series offer is made up exclusively of first generation models (2004-2011) and the diesel versions are in the majority. Observation: the mileages soar, often exceeding 200,000 km. This is not reassuring in terms of their short-term reliability and the repairs to be expected. It is better then to go your way and revise your budget upwards.





€ 10,000: a second-generation 1 Series and more reasonable mileage

An extension of € 1,500 to € 2,000 will allow you to enrich the offer and especially to target opus 2 which appeared at the end of 2011 (F20 / F21). Another good news is the mileage, which falls below the 120,000 km mark for a diesel. Thus, we spotted at a professional a 116 D Première 116 hp from June 2013, 5 doors with 109,500 km on the odometer, starting at € 9,900. It is sold with a 6 month warranty. Unfortunately, given the budget, no significant proposals in essence.

€ 12,000: newer and more reliable diesels

Flirting with this budget, the animated Series 1 ads with the 143 hp diesel unit are growing and better, 2013/2014 models can be found much more reliable than before (fragile timing chain on the years 2009 to 2011). A private individual separates from his 118 D 143 hp Sport 5-door automatic gearbox from May 2013 for the sum of € 11,900. It is a first hand which displays 106,000 km on the odometer.

More than 12,000 €: finally gasoline!

If, as for the Audi A3, the diesel versions still remain in the majority with an envelope not exceeding € 15,000, some gasoline is displayed at this price. On the menu, 116i 136 ch and 118i 170 ch including restyled models (April 2015). Saw a 116i Lounge from November 2014 at € 12,900. She traveled 78,400 km. Likewise, a 118 i Lounge from December 2015 was sold for € 13,500. It has 71,500 km on the clock.

Finally, on the diesel side, we found a 118 d Sport 3-door from a private individual from December 2015. A restyled model whose power went from 143 hp to 150 hp. It has 82,800 km and sold for € 14,000.

The Mercedes Class A

Class A was born in the form of a minispace. It was not until 2012 that it was transformed into a compact, then becoming only a competitor for the A3 and Series 1. It was, suddenly, much more expensive at the level of the first prices.







Less than € 12,000: the desert

No matter how hard we looked, we had a hard time. As we have said, it is more recent, and the prices observed on occasion are necessarily higher than those of the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series. Our survey shows, in addition, that the rare Class A sold below the € 12,000 mark. are highly kilometered, hence costly repairs to be expected in the medium term. To be avoided therefore.

€ 13,000 and more: the entry ticket

With a cash payment of around € 1,000, the choice grows and the odometer reading is much more realistic and acceptable. And if the diesel range is the most widely distributed, it is still possible to turn to gasoline models.

At a professional, we spotted a 160 CDI 90 hp Intuition from March 2014 having traveled 79,500 km at a price of 13,300 €. It is guaranteed for one year. But it is a poorly performing entry level.

With an extension of € 600, an individual is offering a 180 CDI Sensation from October 2013 showing 85,200 km. Claimed price: € 13,900. Unfortunately, the 200 CDI version is inaccessible for a budget of € 15,000. Count from € 1,000 to € 1,500 more.

On the gasoline side, aim instead for an envelope of at least € 14,500 for a top-of-the-range model aged 6/7 years. Seen at a pro a 180 Sensation of May 2016 with 78,000 km on the odometer at 14,490 €.

THE BALANCE SHEET

Driving in a premium compact family car for the price of a new high-end city car is possible. The most accessible models are for the moment the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series. As for the Mercedes Class A, which arrived on the market a little later, your research will require more patience and maybe an extension of a few hundred ( or thousands!) of euros to find the rare pearl. Finally, as with any search for a used car, do not hesitate, at substantially equivalent prices, to go see several vehicles in order to compare them both in terms of their general condition and in terms of their equipment …