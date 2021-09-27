For Dimitri Payet, the Marseillais on “alternating current” must quickly “rectify the situation”

At the Velodrome stadium,

Olympique de Marseille’s first poor performance this season. The Marseillais lost 3 goals to 2 Sunday night at home against Racing Club de Lens for the 8th day of Ligue 1. It is the first defeat of the season for the men of Jorge Sampaoli. “We are inevitably disappointed. In view of the appearance of the match, I do not know if we put the necessary ingredients to win it, ”said Dimitri Payet at the microphone of Amazon Prime.

The Marseillais were even unrecognizable during a good part of the first half, and the score was already 2-0 at the half-hour mark, after a penalty from Sotoca (9th), and a jewel of curled strike from Frankowski (27th). But Dimitri Payet got angry and got his team afloat with a nice free kick (33rd), then a penalty (45th + 3), almost forgetting the poor start to the match of OM.

“The defeat seems logical to me”

And the Lensois knew how to bend their backs, before scoring the victorious goal on an angry header from Wesley Said, who had just entered the game. “We lose to a team that wanted more than us tonight, the defeat seems to me logic. We tried but on alternating current, we had ups and downs, they were able to take advantage of it. They were more consistent than us in this match, ”Dimitri Payet quite rightly analyzed.





“It was a game with a lot of pressure, aggression from Lens. When we do not have control, it gives this result. We had it 15 minutes, then during the last 20 minutes, but Lens hurt us on the blocks. It’s their strength, pressing to go against, that’s why the match was very difficult tonight, ”continued Jorge Sampaoli, who did not stay in the post-match conference.

“We must find the solution”

The Marseillais could have taken the advantage when they returned from the locker room, but Under hit the bar, before Jean-Louis Leca saved his team after a header from Bamba Dieng. Everything is not tossed, as evidenced by the encouragement of the Vélodrome after the defeat. “There aren’t many teams that have given us so many problems since the start of the season, with this desire to play and animate differently. So much the better for us to emerge victorious ”, underlined Franck Haise.

But as Dimitri Payet recalled, “we will have to review what we have done wrong and above all rectify the situation quickly”, and Joge Sampaoli “we must find the solution to win these matches”, OM must quickly find the way to victory after a draw against Angers, and this defeat against Lens for a record of one point out of six possible. And it will be against Lille next Sunday, after the Europa League match against Galatasaray on Thursday.