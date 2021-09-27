For Philipp Lahm, PSG is the “last luxury brand in the capital … / France / Paris Saint-Germain / SOFOOT.com

You necessarily know the footballer Philipp Lahm, tireless side of Bayern Munich and the Nationalmannschaft. You’ve probably heard less of the columnist Philipp Lahm.

However, this one has just cracked an article published by the Guardian this Monday and dedicated to PSG. To point the finger at the omnipotence of QSI and criticize a competition deemed unfair, as leaders of German clubs have often done? Absolutely not. According to the former Bavarian, Paris Saint-Germain, designated favorite for the final victory in the Champions League, is indeed the “The last luxury brand in the French capital. ”

Paris Saint-Germain, the French capital’s latest luxury brand, hunt European glory | Philipp Lahm https://t.co/qASIKVnqX3

– The Guardian (@guardian) September 27, 2021

Without going so far as to praise, the 2014 world champion launches a laudatory description of Mauricio Pochettino’s team, who can obviously count on “The most talented strikers in the world” namely Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. “The only one missing is Cristiano Ronaldo, but that would surely be too much for any coach” , concedes the friendly German, now 37 years old. And to add, in a daring comparison: “This club occupies all conversations. After the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame, Paris has a new landmark: an exorbitantly expensive football team. ”

Looks like Lahm has lost his edge since he put the studs away.

RB