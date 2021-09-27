Formula 1 | Hamilton: No regrets about points gap with Verstappen after Sochi

On paper, the last two Grands Prix at Monza and Sochi were more suitable for Mercedes than for Red Bull, and while Hamilton won the round which took place in Russia, he took only seven units back from the miraculous Max Verstappen. second, and none in Italy where the two men had clung.

However, the Briton has no regrets and recalls that it is over the entire season that a championship is played.

“It’s not just the last two races, there have been others where we haven’t, as a team, achieved the best possible results,” said the Mercedes F1 driver.

“We are still in the fight and can still improve. There are clearly things we will try to do better in the future and we will not give up, we will continue to do the best job possible.”





“It will be difficult to win the title. I would say that for two-thirds of the season so far they (Red Bull) have had a slight advantage over us, but everything remains to be done. There are circuits that should suit them in the next races and I expect the fight to be very close. We’ll just have to do our best. “

For his part, Max Verstappen believes that the fight for the title comes down to “50-50.”