Formula 1 | Non-existent against Verstappen, Bottas admits rain ‘saved’ his GP

This Sunday for the Russian Grand Prix, Mercedes had decided to sacrifice the race of Valtteri Bottas: in order to constitute a “pool” of new engines, but also and above all in order to hinder the ascent of Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas had changed heat engine to start 17th instead of 7th.

Before the rain, Valtteri Bottas, who was therefore on a mission for Lewis Hamilton (that is to say he had to resist Max Verstappen as long as possible), had quickly given in to the chagrin of Mercedes … He had then all the trouble in the world to get back in the peloton since it occupied 14th place before the rain.

“It was really hard. I couldn’t keep up and I was on the wrong foot. I haven’t really seen him [Verstappen] to arrive. I need to watch. He was progressing better than me in the peloton. “

But thanks to the rain, Valtteri Bottas climbed a dozen places to the top 5. He is one of those who made the best choice at the best time …

“It was difficult to know when to stop. I told the team I wanted to stop but they weren’t ready. It saved the race for me because I was really in trouble. It was not the easiest race. I thought it would be better. Following certain cars in certain curves gave understeer. And that’s why I couldn’t keep up, and I was kinda on the wrong foot. “





Hill castigates Bottas’ defense

The very, very relative usefulness of Valtteri Bottas in the race for Lewis Hamilton was castigated, this Sunday evening, by Damon Hill. The Sky Sports consultant reckons that the Finn just hasn’t fulfilled his role in Sochi at all.

“You can’t forget that the guy who came second started the race behind him and his teammate won the race. “

“Valtteri, in the race, we expected him to defend himself a bit to fight against the Red Bull team and Max Verstappen, but he just seemed to wave him through. “

“Maybe he just didn’t want any trouble. He doesn’t seem to be racing. It was almost like a present for Max. “