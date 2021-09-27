Formula 1 | Norris had ‘every pilot’s worst nightmare’ says Russell

George Russell admitted he felt “truly bad” for Lando Norris after the McLaren driver met yesterday “the worst nightmare of all pilots” at the Russian Grand Prix.

Norris looked on his way to securing his first F1 victory at the Sochi Autodrome but rain late in the race and a decision to stay on slicks dashed his hopes of victory in a heartbreaking way for the Briton who cried in his F1.

The Williams driver experienced the same pain behind the wheel of a Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year, when a debut victory was thwarted by a problem in the pits and a puncture.

“It’s any rider’s worst nightmare to be in the lead and you start to see rain on your visor,” says Russell, who has been to see Norris in his F1 in the parc fermé.





“You’re damned if you get in, you’re damned if you don’t get in. You’re in a lose-lose position.”

“I was in that case, it really hurts, but he will recover from it. I guess you try to get the positive out of it and he will have a win sooner or later, I’m sure.”

“I feel really bad for him, I know what it is. Like Lewis said, he will have many wins in the years to come.”