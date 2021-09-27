Fortnite: a new way to play for Halloween?

Recurring event in Fortnite, Fortnitemares signs the arrival of Halloween and all its folklore in the game. If no official communication has yet taken place around the meeting, some information is already pointing the tip of their nose.

The month of September is coming to an end and will give way to October. Therefore, we can expect several themed events that would make a return in Fortnite like Winter Party which is focused on the holiday season. But in the shorter term, Halloween is obviously the closest on the calendar. Since 2017, it is via the event Fortnitemares that we celebrate the vigil of All Saints.

But then, what do we know about the 2021 edition of Fortnitemares ? Not much, except that it will not be composed only of cosmetics related to the Day of the Dead. It’s the dataminer Hypek who echoes such an idea:

Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff / items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there’s some stuff that I’ll tweet later when I’m certain about it! What are your hopes / predictions? 👀 pic.twitter.com/z8RB3tWCoO – HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 26, 2021

Last year the event was titled Revenge of Midas and already introduced a different way of playing: once dead in battle, players would join the enemy side in shadow form and could still achieve the final victory with a Royal Nightmare.

Regarding the 2021 edition, no information has been officially revealed. Nevertheless, we can expect to see the event happen around October 20, as has been the case for previous editions.

The video at the top of the article illustrates the Fortnitemares of 2018.