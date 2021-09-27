France wins the Bocuse d’Or for the first time since 2013

“He’s really coming home.” Eight years after its last coronation, France won the final of the prestigious Bocuse d’Or culinary competition, Monday, September 27, as part of the International Catering Fair, organized near Lyon.

The French team was led by Davy Tissot, holder of a Michelin star at the head of Saisons, the application restaurant of the Paul Bocuse Institute, in the Lyon area. The silver Bocuse was awarded to Denmark and the bronze one to Norway.

This French success was hailed by Emmanuel Macron, who celebrated “French gastronomy at the top” and addressed “a big bravo” to the winners. “You make young people dream, you are the pride of an entire sector, of a whole country”, he wrote, on Twitter.

For two days, 21 teams were competing in two events. They offered a jury of chefs from around the world a platter around the beef chuck and, new for this edition, a take-out box with three dishes (a starter, a main course, a dessert) on a variation of cherry tomato. “The take away was the only solution during the crisis and made it possible to discover slightly different techniques”, underlined the three-star chef and president of the organizing committee, Régis Marcon.





“The level rises with each edition”, welcomed the president of the competition, Jérôme Bocuse, son of the legendary “Monsieur Paul”, who died in 2018. Created in 1987 by Paul Bocuse, this competition, a sort of world cup for chefs, takes place every two years in the occasion of Sirha. So far, France has won seven times, out of a total of 17 editions. In 2019, the Bocuse d’or was won by the Danish Kenneth Toft-Hansen, ahead of the Swede Sebastian Gibrand and the Norwegian Christian André.