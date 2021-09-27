François Florent, founder and general manager of Cours Florent, died at the age of 84

“His spirit and his pedagogy are and will always be at the heart of our work”, salutes the management of Cours Florent, this theater school created in 1967.

François Florent, founder and general manager of Cours Florent, died Monday, September 27 at the age of 84, Franceinfo learned from the management of Cours Florent. The latter shares her “immense sorrow”, after the death of the one who founded these drama courses in Paris in 1967. “His spirit and his pedagogy are and will always be at the heart of our work”, she writes.

His real name, François Eichholtzer, was born April 30, 1937 in Mulhouse. After having gone to the School of Theater of the rue Blanche and the conservatories of dramatic art of Mulhouse and Strasbourg, he is received at the Conservatory in the class of René Simon. For ten years, he was an actor.





From 1963, he became a professor at the Conservatory of the 17th arrondissement. To meet the demands of his students, François Florent offers courses outside the Conservatory. Among his students: Francis Huster, Jacques Weber, Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, Édouard Baer, ​​Dominique Blanc, Guillaume Canet, Isabelle a book entitled This dark clarity.