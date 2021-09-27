Fraudulent studies on ivermectin open up a new battlefield

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, several treatments have been tested to help fight the disease. Among them, ivermectin, a drug usually used against parasitoses, such as scabies. According to a press release from the Institut Pasteur, this molecule would help limit inflammation of the respiratory tract and also protect against anosmia (loss of smell), at least in hamsters. But researchers point the finger at most studies carried out on humans, whose conclusions are based on biased, even fraudulent data.

” Several hundred thousand patients have been given ivermectin, drawing on an evidence base that has dramatically evaporated under close scrutiny “, Write the researchers in Nature Medicine. Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, an epidemiologist at the University of Wollongong in New South Wales, and his peers have reviewed more than a dozen studies touting the effectiveness of ivermectin both as a preventative and as a cure. Four of them, made public, raise “serious concerns”, specifies the expert; several others are still under evaluation.

Impossible figures, inexplicable discrepancies between updates of trial registers and published patient demographics, alleged delays that are inconsistent with the veracity of the data collection, methodological weaknesses, these are just as many faults highlighted by this team of experts when they scrutinized the studies of their colleagues. Ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19 has never been proven, yet this drug quickly became very popular.

Studies based on fake patients

The first “fake” study on ivermectin was published in preprint just months after the start of the pandemic, in April 2020, claiming that this drug reduced the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It turned out that the data had been tampered with and the patients in question did not even exist. The article was removed from the preprint server, but the machine was already on the move: Based on this study, the Peruvian government included ivermectin in its national treatment guidelines.

And although other studies have pointed out that this drug has no significant impact on the viral load of COVID-19 patients and that further studies, on a larger scale, are needed to assess its effectiveness, several countries of Latin America, and then other countries around the world, adopted it as a treatment for COVID-19. The United States, United Kingdom, Australia have also been affected by the hype surrounding this drug. Influential politicians and controversial researchers frequently relay studies claiming to support its use.

But these studies are mostly based on suspicious data. In July, The Guardian Australia revealed that the results of a randomized controlled trial conducted in Egypt had been withdrawn due to “ethical concerns”. This month, Buzzfeed News reported that an Argentinian study claiming that ivermectin “prevented 100% of COVID-19 infections” contained suspicious data: the number, sex and age of participants in the study were inconsistent. A hospital named in the study as a participant in the experiments said it had no record of this! Likewise, health officials in the province of Buenos Aires said they had no record of local approval for the study.

A lack of rigor that fuels conspiracy theories

This situation poses several major problems. To begin with, researchers wishing to conduct rigorous studies on the effectiveness of this molecule, especially in South America, are struggling to recruit “virgin” participants taking ivermectin. This is particularly the case of Dr. Carlos Chaccour, who has been researching this substance for its ability to control tropical diseases for more than 15 years.





Moreover, this disinformation largely contributes to fuel conspiracy theories. Indeed, Dr. Chaccour criticizes the media for having attributed the decrease in cases of infections in Peru to ivermectin rather than to the containment measures put in place. From then on, it was easy for people to imagine that their government was deliberately “hiding” this wonder drug, inexpensive and widely available – therefore unprofitable for the pharmaceutical industry, at least not as profitable as new treatments. Yet the recent popularity of ivermectin has been particularly lucrative for the labs that produce it, as well as the drug companies that make generic versions (as the molecule is no longer patented).

Why did researchers knowingly take part in these dubious studies? For Dr Chaccour, it is a question of social pressure and prestige. He explains to Guardian that early in their careers, researchers sometimes work up to “120 hours per week for less than the minimum wage”. ” The more you publish, the bigger the article, the more recognized the journal that publishes it, the closer you get to a more stable lifestyle and peer recognition He adds.

Today, ivermectin is still considered a wonder drug, despite all the reputable organizations that point out the lack of solid evidence for its effectiveness. In Australia, the National Covid-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce – a working group tasked with developing recommendations to fight COVID-19 – does not recommend the use of this drug outside of randomized controlled trials. Likewise, the World Health Organization states that “ current data on the use of ivermectin to treat patients with COVID-19 is inconclusive. Until more data becomes available, WHO recommends that this drug be used only in clinical trials. “.

Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz and the other authors of the article published in Nature Medicine today call for more rigor and believe that it is essential to review the process of evaluating meta-analyzes linked to COVID-19, which should in particular involve a systematic careful examination of individual (and anonymized) patient data . ” We believe that what happened in the case of ivermectin warrants our proposition: a poorly examined evidence base has supported the administration of millions of doses of a potentially ineffective drug around the world, and yet, when these evidence went through a very basic digital review, it collapsed within weeks », They conclude.