French Days: Joy-con controllers for Switch + Paper Mario game at 89 €!

Switch controllers: the essential joy-cons

Switch controllers: the essential joy-cons

Switch owners, you know it well: joy-cons are essential to play, especially with several people. If a pair is included in the basic console, it quickly becomes essential to have a second pair, especially if you are playing with several people. Those offered here are an official Nintendo model, in blue and orange, like the joy-cons offered in some Switch packs.

Find the joy-cons + Paper Mario pack at 89 € on Auchan

They charge by clipping directly to the console or by purchasing a charging station sold separately. They can act as a simple joystick, by clipping them on a charging support. Or, thanks to the two straps which are provided in the box, you can make two small controllers. It is very convenient for multi games and party games. Or to play Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paper Mario: The Origami King on Switch, a 2D adventure

Everyone knows the famous Mario and his adventures to save Princess Peach or the Mushroom Kingdom. Here it is the latter that it is about, since an Origami king decided to bend everyone, including Bowser. Mario will have to go fight the minions of King Origami to save and unfold his kingdom so that everyone regains their flat appearance.





Because the particularity of this title is to offer a flat 2D Mario in a 3D universe. We walk in the Mushroom Kingdom a bit like in an open world, with Mario sauce all the same, while being flat. This allows gameplay originalities, such as fights where you have to use stickers to fight.

This opus is original that the enemies are placed on concentric discs during combat. They must then be aligned to be able to trigger attacks to hit as many as possible. Otherwise, you will have to correct it yourself. This is a great Switch game, tested here on JV. And which is found in an attractively priced pack with the pair of joy-cons mentioned above.

