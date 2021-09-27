French Days PlayStation: Last hours to take advantage of PS5 and PS4 offers!

Games exclusive to Sony, hard disks, controllers, gaming headsets … The PlayStation is not left out in this final stretch of the French Days with many tempting reductions if you are equipped with a PS4, or if the ‘we took the plunge with the PS5. Here is our selection of the best offers not to be missed.

A sale period is always an opportunity to take advantage of good deals related to Playstation products, just to complete the game library and gaming equipment. The French Days 2021 were still rife and allowed us to get our hands on the latest games of the moment at very attractive prices. Ghost Of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Spider-Man, God Of War, all the exclusives that have made the reputation of the brand have been found at unbeatable prices. A real boon for people who have purchased a PS5 or those who still have a good old PS4.

Image and sound

The SONY A80J 4K OLED TV for PS5

Enjoy your PS5 games in the best possible conditions with this superb OLED display by Sony, the A80J. This 55 “or 65” screen specially designed to have perfect compatibility with the PS5 displays a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatible and has a very high quality Acoustic Surface Audio + audio section. It is a 4K Smart TV that integrates Google TV and is Chromecast and AirPlay compatible. This is the ideal television to go with the PS5 with its HDMI 2.1 compatibility and its 4K 120 FPS mode.

Find the Sony A80J 55 “at 1590 € on Son-Vidéo

Find the Sony A80J 65 “at € 1990 on Son-Vidéo

Astro A50 premium wireless headset for PS5

The Astro A50 helmet is a highly rated model, whose test you can find on JV. The Astro A50 headset is equipped with a non-removable microphone that you can wind up when not in use. It is placed quite easily and offers a very clear rendering of your voice for your interlocutor. Provided of course not to place it too close to your mouth so that there is not a permanent breath effect. A gaming headset as comfortable as it is efficient, you can easily wear it for long gaming sessions without feeling any discomfort. It is available in two models PC / PS4 / PS5 and PC / Xbox One / Series S | X

Find the Astro A50 compatible PC, PS4 and PS5 at 269 € on Amazon

Compatible hard drives and SSDs

The special Seagate external hard drive for PS4 and PS5

Save storage space on your PS4 or PS5 with this official Seagate external hard drive, the HDD can hold hundreds of titles and launch PS4 and Xbox One games directly from the device. Note that even if the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles are compatible with HDDs, you will not be able to play Next Gen games directly on them. You will need to transfer the data to the SSD of the affected consoles. However, the write speed of these SSDs is such that the operation will only take you a few minutes.

Find the PS4 Seagate 2TB external hard drive for 69 € on Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro SSD: the best SSD for your PS5 in reduction

Need memory expansion for your PS5? Sony offered the possibility of adding SSDs to do so. And this SSD from Samsung, the 980 PRO, presents itself as an ideal alternative to SSDs with integrated heat sinks. Indeed, by combining this SSD with a heat sink purchased separately, your special PS5 SSD will not cost you more than 130 €! The Samsung 980 PRO, in its 7000MB / s version is ideal for this, and on the other hand, you can turn to the Be Quiet heat sink! suitable for this SSD. Tested and approved by the editorial staff, you will be able to considerably increase the storage space of your PS5!





Buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for 107 € at Amazon

Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at 19 € at Rakuten

The controllers

Official DualShock 4 controller for PS4

We no longer present it, the DualShock 4 controller is one of the most famous controllers in the world. Midnight blue, red, white, camouflage, there is a choice at Cdiscount if you want to buy a DualShock 4. As a reminder, this official PlayStation 4 controller offers excellent value for money, with many functions including a triple wired connection – proprietary and bluetooth – which makes it compatible with many platforms.

Buy DualShock PS4 Controller for 59 € on Cdiscount

Official DualSense controller for PS5

The DualSense controller is one of the great novelties of this new PlayStation. This accessory has been particularly worked by Sony. Immersion is accentuated thanks in particular to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that allow you to transcribe what is happening on the screen. Raindrops, the friction of the wheels against the asphalt or even sword fights are transmitted directly to you by the joystick. A real work of expertise has been brought to maximize the experience via technologies patented by the brand.

Buy the DualSense PS5 White controller for 59 € on Cdiscount

Buy the DualSense PS5 Black or Red controller for 59 € on Amazon

PS4 and PS5 video games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: the PS5 version at a low price!

On the occasion of French Days, discover Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed with Valhalla. Explore the Viking lands as well as England with Eivor, your male or female character. The title benefits from a gigantic open world with a hundred hours of play at the very least. And the PS5 version obviously benefits from all the technical advantages associated with this console, in addition to a nice small reduction.

Discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 55 € on Cdiscount

PS4 and PS5 games and exclusives at a reduced price

The PlayStation 5 is starting to have quite a few great exclusives, with more to come. We were able to discover this with images, in particular, of a Wolverine game, of the Spider-Man sequel and many others. But in the meantime, we can already have fun with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Demon’s Souls. And for the more impatient, it is already possible to pre-order Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Forbidden West.

Pre-order Kena Deluxe box version PS5 at 39 € at Cultura

Discover Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 for 46 € on Amazon

Get Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart PS5 for 69 € on Cdiscount

Discover Demon’s Souls PS5 for 62 € on Amazon

Pre-order Gran Turismo 7 PS5 for 79 € at Fnac

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West PS5 at 79 € on Cdiscount