Good plan news French Days: SSDs for PS5 on sale until midnight
If you do not know, know that adding an internal SSD to your PlayStation 5 is quite possible to inflate the storage of the next generation console. The French Days are an opportunity to acquire one of these SSDs, but beware, this is the home stretch to take advantage of these promotions!
The PlayStation 5 update has finally arrived and it is now possible to add memory to your PS5 via an SSD. And during these French Days we found the SSDs with heatsink at the most competitive prices on the market that exactly match Sony’s criteria.
Summary
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD: the best SSD for your PS5 in reduction
- Aorus NVMe 500GB: An SSD at the best price for the French Days
- Aorus NVMe 7000 with heatsink: A high-end SSD for less than 400 € on Rakuten
- Bonus: the special Seagate external hard drive for PS4 and PS5
Samsung 980 Pro SSD: the best SSD for your PS5 in reduction
Need memory expansion for your PS5? Sony offered the possibility of adding SSDs to do so. And this SSD from Samsung, the 980 PRO, presents itself as an ideal alternative to SSDs with integrated heat sinks. Indeed, by combining this SSD with a heat sink purchased separately, your special PS5 SSD will not cost you more than 130 €! The Samsung 980 PRO, in its 7000MB / s version is ideal for this, and on the other hand, you can turn to the Be Quiet heat sink! suitable for this SSD. Tested and approved by the editorial staff, you will be able to considerably increase the storage space of your PS5!
Buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for 107 € at Amazon
Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at 19 € at Rakuten
Aorus NVMe 500GB: An SSD at the best price for the French Days
With its 500 GB of storage memory, its 5000 MB / s read speed and 2500 MB / s write speed, you will be able to quickly access all of your files. Likewise, if you put your programs there, you will be able to save time when you launch them and even during the loading times of your games!
Buy the Aorus 500 GB SSD for 74 € at Powerlab
Buy a heat sink from Amazon
Aorus NVMe 7000 with heatsink: A high-end SSD for less than 400 € on Rakuten
This SSD from the Aorus range from Gigabyte is presented as the SSD of the moment which is the most able to provide you with maximum storage. Indeed, following the announcement by Sony of the possibility of increasing the storage of SSDs, the latter have undergone a more than significant increase!
Buy the Aorus 7000 1TB SSD for 226 € at TopBiz
Buy the Aorus 2 TB SSD for € 399 at Rakuten
Bonus: the special Seagate external hard drive for PS4 and PS5
If you are no longer an external hard drive, save storage space on your PS4 or PS5 with this official Seagate HDD. It can hold a hundred titles and launch PS4 and Xbox One games directly from the device. Note that even if the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles are compatible with HDDs, you will not be able to play Next Gen games directly on them. You will need to transfer the data to the SSD of the affected consoles. However, the write speed of these SSDs is such that the operation will only take you a few minutes.
Find the PS4 Seagate 2TB external hard drive for 69 € on Amazon
Everything you need to know about SSDs for PS5
How to increase the storage space of the PS5?
There are two ways to increase the storage of your PS5, via an external hard drive (HDD) or via an SSD to insert into your console. However, currently there is only an internal SSD that you will be able to store and run the game.
How to install an internal SSD on the PS5?
To do this, you need a size 1 Phillips screwdriver. After making sure that the console is running the beta system software, unplug it, lay it down and position it in front of you. Remove the cover, unscrew the expansion slot cover, remove the screws, plug in the SSD, screw it in, screw the cover back on and put the outer cover back on. Plug the console back in and follow the instructions in the PS5 format utility so that you can use your new SSD.
Which internal SSDs are compatible with the PS5?
Currently, due to very strict rules for integrating an SSD, only a few models may be suitable. With a heat sink, we will retain the SSD WD_Black SN850, and then, in the category without heat sink, you can count on the Sabrent 2Tb Rocket 4 Plus and the Samsug 980 Pro MZ-V8P1T0BW.
This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
Find out more.
Through izokay, Writing jeuxvideo.com
MP