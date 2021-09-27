French Days: SSDs for PS5 on sale until midnight

If you do not know, know that adding an internal SSD to your PlayStation 5 is quite possible to inflate the storage of the next generation console. The French Days are an opportunity to acquire one of these SSDs, but beware, this is the home stretch to take advantage of these promotions!

The PlayStation 5 update has finally arrived and it is now possible to add memory to your PS5 via an SSD. And during these French Days we found the SSDs with heatsink at the most competitive prices on the market that exactly match Sony’s criteria.

Summary Samsung 980 Pro SSD: the best SSD for your PS5 in reduction

Aorus NVMe 500GB: An SSD at the best price for the French Days

Aorus NVMe 7000 with heatsink: A high-end SSD for less than 400 € on Rakuten

Bonus: the special Seagate external hard drive for PS4 and PS5

Samsung 980 Pro SSD: the best SSD for your PS5 in reduction

Need memory expansion for your PS5? Sony offered the possibility of adding SSDs to do so. And this SSD from Samsung, the 980 PRO, presents itself as an ideal alternative to SSDs with integrated heat sinks. Indeed, by combining this SSD with a heat sink purchased separately, your special PS5 SSD will not cost you more than 130 €! The Samsung 980 PRO, in its 7000MB / s version is ideal for this, and on the other hand, you can turn to the Be Quiet heat sink! suitable for this SSD. Tested and approved by the editorial staff, you will be able to considerably increase the storage space of your PS5!

Aorus NVMe 500GB: An SSD at the best price for the French Days

With its 500 GB of storage memory, its 5000 MB / s read speed and 2500 MB / s write speed, you will be able to quickly access all of your files. Likewise, if you put your programs there, you will be able to save time when you launch them and even during the loading times of your games!

Aorus NVMe 7000 with heatsink: A high-end SSD for less than 400 € on Rakuten

This SSD from the Aorus range from Gigabyte is presented as the SSD of the moment which is the most able to provide you with maximum storage. Indeed, following the announcement by Sony of the possibility of increasing the storage of SSDs, the latter have undergone a more than significant increase!

Bonus: the special Seagate external hard drive for PS4 and PS5

If you are no longer an external hard drive, save storage space on your PS4 or PS5 with this official Seagate HDD. It can hold a hundred titles and launch PS4 and Xbox One games directly from the device. Note that even if the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles are compatible with HDDs, you will not be able to play Next Gen games directly on them. You will need to transfer the data to the SSD of the affected consoles. However, the write speed of these SSDs is such that the operation will only take you a few minutes.

