French Days: the official PS4 and PS5 external hard drive in super promo

The French Days are definitely the right time to equip yourself at a very low price. As proof, this Seagate brand external hard drive, an official PlayStation product and compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The PS4 is starting to age a bit and with the number of games released, its storage capacity is a bit limited. As for the PS5, if it is backwards compatible with PS4, it is better to leave the SSD for PS5 games in order to take full advantage of the next gen. The solution to these two problems? An external hard drive to be connected to the consoles.

If, in fact, any external HDD can do the trick, it is better to trust an official product stamped with the Sony console logo. This is preconfigured and preformatted to be ready to use, just plugged into your console.

If it’s on the PS4, the machine will automatically see it as an extension of its own storage. You can choose to continue installing the games on the internal drive of the PS4. Or go directly to the external Seagate. On the other hand, on PS5, the console will automatically configure itself to install the PS4 games on the external hard drive.

The supplied USB cable is 3.0. That is, the transfer speed is high enough that you don’t see a difference in load times between a locally installed game and one on the external hard drive. Even if you don’t own a large amount of gaming, it is still very convenient to have this type of external storage.





First of all because it avoids having to uninstall games to install others. It is much more comfortable to be able to switch from one game to another at will. And also, with time, the patches, the DLCs, the extensions, the season passes… Well the games took a few GB. Very quickly the space of the console is found saturated. While there, with 2 additional TB, you are quiet for a while.

Indeed, according to the manufacturer it is possible to easily fit around fifty recent games, with all the add-ons that accompany them.

