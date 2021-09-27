French team – EdF: Hugo Lloris fired from the France team, that’s no joke!

Excellent last season with Lille, Mike Maignan confirms his incredible progress under the colors of AC Milan in Italy. To the point of leaving Hugo Lloris from his place of holder in the France team?

Successor of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the goals of AC Milan, the international tricolor is gaining strength. This has already resulted in a promotion in the hierarchy of goalkeepers in the French team since Maignan is now the n ° 2 of Didier Deschamps, behind Hugo Lloris but ahead of Steve Mandanda. On the Canal Football Club set, Laure Boulleau did not hide that she would like the French coach to go even further by making Mike Maignan his new holder. Totally seduced by the profile and charisma of the Milan goalkeeper, the Canal Plus consultant believes that Maignan deserves a chance to dethrone Hugo Lloris with more playing time in the future.

“I would like that we give Maignan the opportunity to be tested and to be able to impose himself in the role of the n ° 1 in the Blues. He deserves it, he has a career build that is super smart. I think he has taken another step forward by signing for AC Milan, in a very big club, with more responsibilities. And above all, I find that he gives off, without wanting to compare him to Lloris, a self-confidence that I like a lot. I love his behavior, this calm, this aura. He’s a big character and I think that’s the kind of goalie defenders like to have behind them ” launched Laure Boulleau, who does not hide that the charisma of Mike Maignan is clearly superior to that of Hugo Lloris, which could play in favor of the goalkeeper of AC Milan in the coming weeks. Still, the captain of the French team is a big leader of the Blues, and that it will not be so easy to dethrone him in the eyes of Didier Deschamps.