frying on the line between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

The scene was not missed by the cameras of Canal +. While Julian Draxler had just scored Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal against Montpellier, on a pass from Neymar, Kylian Mbappé did not really want to celebrate the goal of his team’s break. The cameras especially captured his frustration with the Brazilian. “He does not give me the pass”, dropped the Bondynois, who would have liked the number 10 to be as collective with him as it was with Draxler.

A moment of frustration which obviously made the rounds of the world and especially the headlines… in Spain! Whenever the number 7 of PSG has a problem, we can count on the Madrid press to take over. And obviously, the serial Mbappé-Neymar risks making him his Unes for a little while.





In today’s edition, The team returned to the relationship between the French and the Brazilian. An idyll that started strong in 2017 and which seems to be on the wane four years later. If the daily reveals that the two Parisian stars were seen discussing together after the match against Montpellier, did the two men manage to mend? Because Neymar made some reproaches to his young partner.

Neymar did not understand Mbappé’s desire to leave

The Brazilian would not have understood Mbappé’s desire to pack up this summer to go to Real Madrid. A criticism that may seem daring when we know all the cinema that the Brazilian made behind the scenes in 2019 to return to FC Barcelona. But with the arrival of Lionel Messi, Ney was delighted to be able to form a dream trio. Then, the Brazilian clan also did not understand the absence of the Frenchman during certain evenings organized with the Parisian group.

For his part, Mbappé has the feeling of being the big loser of the Parisian offensive animation and that his South American teammates forget him from time to time. On the ground, the newspaper recalls that Neymar and Mbappé have still not made an assist in five matches. A notable statistic. Finally, in the locker room, the strong South American community also places him in a position where his influence is greatly reduced. Already faced with the explosive management of his goalkeepers, Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out for him!