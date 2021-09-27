Further decline in unemployment in August, which is approaching its pre-crisis level

The number of unemployed job seekers fell again in August, falling 1.4% from July.

The number of job seekers in category A (without activity, whole of France excluding Mayotte) fell again in August, decreasing by 1.4% compared to July, with 3.545 million people registered, or 51,300 less, according to figures released on Monday. Compared with August 2020, the number of these category A job seekers fell by 8.5%, indicates the statistics directorate of the Ministry of Labor (Dares).

In June, the number of Category A job seekers had fallen by 60,100. Month after month, it is getting closer to its pre-crisis level, only being above 60,800, or 1.7% compared to February 2020.





5.883 million people

Including those registered in reduced activity (categories B and C), the number of job seekers recorded in August a decrease of 0.7% (-43,500 registered) and 3.6% over one year. Nevertheless, at 5.883 million people, it is still 207,900 higher than in February 2020, or 3.7%.

August was thus marked by a slight increase of 0.3% of job seekers in categories B and C, coming from transfers from category A. Category D, which notably includes job seekers in training, increased by 4.8%, or 21,100 people.

The Dares does not comment on the monthly data, which is too volatile, favoring quarterly developments. The figures for the third quarter will be known at the end of October.