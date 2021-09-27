Galaxy S21 FE canceled, Galaxy S22 coming sooner than expected

Samsung has reportedly changed its strategy for the end of the year, since a leak now reports that the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE has been canceled and that the next Galaxy S22 would arrive sooner than expected.

According to information from @FrontTron, Samsung has canceled the Galaxy Unpacked conference scheduled for next October, during which the Korean giant would unveil its new Galaxy S21 FE. The leaks about him cast doubt on a potential cancellation, since the shortage of chips had forced Samsung to postpone its arrival until November.

Recently, we even learned that Samsung had so far made a ridiculous number of smartphones, which did not bode well for its future. According to Tron, the reasons given to justify the cancellation of its launch are the shortage of chips and the unexpected success of the folding smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 3. This one had was announced for less than 1000 euros, against 1,499 euros for its predecessor.

Samsung to advance Galaxy S22 launch

Another reason that could have motivated Samsung to cancel the launch of Galaxy S21 FE is the imminent arrival of the Galaxy S22. According to Tron, the Galaxy Unpacked could take place around January, and the smartphone release would take place in early January. If this is confirmed, Samsung would be one month ahead of its usual schedule. We therefore better understand the decision concerning the Galaxy S21 FE, since it would have been no need to launch a smartphone that was going to be replaced by a new series two months later.

By unveiling its smartphone at the end of December, Samsung could therefore follow Xiaomi closely, which intends to unveil its Xiaomi 12 very shortly after the presentation of the new Snapdragon 898 processor at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in early December.

Several months before the presentation of the Galaxy S22, we already know more about their design, since the OnLeaks leaker unveiled what this new generation would look like. We now know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will use an integrated S-Pen, as was the case with the Galaxy Note of previous years. For this occasion, Samsung could also rename its smartphones by calling them Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro and Galaxy Note 22 Ultra.