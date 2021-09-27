Gaming laptops: last hours to take advantage of these 5 French Days offers

The French Days period is one of the rare times of the year when excellent quality Laptops benefit from big discounts. But now, the sales periods have come to an end and there are only a few hours left to take advantage of the promotions, here is our recap.

The French Days offer you a large selection of laptops with unbeatable value for money, but all good things come to an end. Calling on gamers looking for a powerful machine to run the latest games of the moment with Ray Tracing in high or very high resolution, French distributors have come together in this annual event and market powerful models at discounted prices. Please note, this is the last day and the last hours to take advantage of the best offers.

The supply difficulties of components has caused a real shortage of RTX 3000 graphics cards. While the situation does not seem to improve since last year, we note the existence of many models of laptops equipped with the famous cards! An opportunity for those who want to get their hands on PCs powerful enough to run Ray Tracing on the most recent games.

Thus, major brands such as Asus, MSI, Dell or Lenovo are playing the game and selling off a large number of models. For the occasion, we have selected the best laptop PC offers of this year for the French Days.

Also note that all the gaming laptops that we have selected here thanks to their balanced configuration for gaming are compatible with Windows 11.

Compatible products to improve your gaming laptop PC: RAM and SSD

Adding RAM as well as an NVMe SSD to a laptop PC is actually quite simple. It is indeed simply small strips which clip into the location provided for this purpose. As such, Amazon offers 2 products at reduced prices during these French Days which are compatible with laptops:

8 GB of Crucial 3200 MHz DDR4 at 39 €

WD Blue SN550 1TB NVMe SSD at 89 € instead of 154 €

Here is our selection of gaming laptops at particularly attractive prices and for all budgets: from € 780 to € 1999!

MSI Leopard 15 “PC: i7-10750H – 16GB RAM – 1TB SSD – RTX 3080

This is what we call a real war machine with only high-end components! Judge for yourself: i7 10750H, 16 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD and an RTX 3080. Enough to make the most of the latest games released, since you will be able to play in the highest resolutions with full details, DLSS and Ray Tracing enabled! And with this promo of 700 €, it is not to be missed for those who need a powerful laptop.

Find the MSI Leopard 15 “PC at 1999 € at Cdiscount

Asus Rog Stryx 15 “PC: Ryzen 9 5900HX – 16 GB RAM – 1 TB SSD – Radeon RX 6800X

Take advantage of the French Days to fall for this 100% AMD gaming PC and also equipped with an autonomy to make the competition pale. The Asus Rog Strix G15 G513QY-HQ008T with its 15.6 “QHD LED IPS 165Hz 3ms display is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne processor (3.3 GHz, 8 cores) with an integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics card. There is also a Radeon RX 6800XM 12 GB GDDR6, 16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and 1 TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. On top of that there is a free month Xbox Game Pass subscription. will be able to test all the novelties and much more in their maximum configuration to see what is in the belly.





Find the Asus ROG Strix G15 at 1827 € on Fnac

MSI Katana GF66 15.6 “PC: i7-11800H – 16 GB RAM – 512 GB SSD – RTX 3070

A PC that particularly bears his name when we see his sharp skills. The MSI Katana GF66 11UG-090XFR offers raw power that should appeal to some: an 8-core Intel i7-11800H processor that can go to 4.6 Ghz in Turbo, an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card that is no joke, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Its 15.6 “LED screen is also endowed with a Full HD definition and a refresh rate of 144 Hz cut for video games: be careful, however, this little wild beast is supplied without an operating system: note that it is possible to save € 300 compared to the original price at Cdiscount, with a price aligned with € 1,499.99 on the occasion of the French Days.

Find the MSI Katana GF66 15.6 “at 1499 € at Discount

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 “PC: Ryzen 5 5600H – 8 GB RAM – 512 GB SSD – RTX 3060

Lenovo is a manufacturer that likes to lower its prices and this is a good demonstration: the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H is offered for € 999.99 instead of € 1147.97, and also includes a Lenovo Legion mouse dedicated to gaming as well as a special mouse pad. An interesting package, especially since the computer is based on the solid AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor which can go up to 4.5 Ghz in turbo, an Nvidia RTX 3060 card which performs its functions very well, 8 GB of RAM DDR4 and also a 512 GB SSD. Everything is equipped with Windows 10 Home Edition and, we remind you, is not delivered alone since with two more than practical accessories. Last thing to know: you can benefit from a 20 € reduction with the code “20EUROS”, which is aptly named.

Find the Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 “with gaming mouse and mat for 999 € at Cdiscount

HP Pavilion Gaming 17.3 “PC: i5-11300H – 8 GB RAM – 512 GB SSD – RTX 3050

Darty is currently making an interesting proposal for this HP Pavilion Gaming 17-CD2033NF: its first two arguments are obviously its Nvidia GeForce 3050 graphics card, always difficult to find, as well as its beautiful and large 17.3-inch Full HD 114hz screen. To support this, we can rely on a 4-core i5-11300H processor that can go up to 4.4 Ghz in turbo mode, as well as a 512 GB SSD and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. By the way, remember that you can inflate these last two elements with the WD Blue SN550 1 TB at only 89 € and Crucial 3200 MHz RAM modules at 39 €. The HP Pavilion Gaming 17-CD2033NF is therefore sold at € 934.99 instead of € 1099.99 at Darty, or 15% off.

Find the HP Pavilion Gaming 17.3 “PC for € 934 at Darty