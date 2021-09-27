German elections: how will the future coalition be negotiated

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 7:20 PMUpdated Sep 27, 2021, 8:44 AM

After 16 years of stability, Germany is preparing for severe political turmoil. According to provisional results released on Sunday, no party managed to get more than a third of the votes. This situation, which would be considered rather banal elsewhere in Europe, remains completely unprecedented in German history. It makes highly probable the formation of a coalition government bringing together not two parties, but three. Germany had never known such a scenario since the end of the Second World War.

The negotiations which are opening are all the more uncertain as the party which will have finally collected the most votes on Sunday – probably the SPD – is not necessarily the one which will lead the next government. “There is no bonus for the leader. It is the majority coalition which places the chancellor ”, summarizes Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, expert on Germany at the Montaigne Institute. Candidates for the Chancellery – Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet, Christian Lindner, etc. – are not moreover those who negotiate future alliances: from Monday, it is the parties that will lead the dance.

Many contradictions

The formation of the government could involve weeks or even months of negotiations. Several scenarios are on the table: many experts are betting on an alliance between the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Liberals (FDP) within a coalition called “traffic lights” given the colors of the three parties. “It is the most probable, but paradoxically the one which would pose the most problems”, explains Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano.

It is indeed this which promises the most contradictions between the stakeholders. Between the SPD which advocates increased taxation of high incomes and the FDP which is resolutely opposed to it. Between the Greens who recommend 500 billion euros of investments over ten years and an FDP obsessed with budgetary rigor. Between the SPD which supports the Nordstream II gas pipeline and the Greens who make it a casus belli… these three parties have a priori nothing to get along.





But whatever: it is very likely that these contractions will be muted over the coming weeks and that the human links forged between the parties take precedence over the coherence of the programs.

A second scenario would amount to bringing together the SPD, the Greens and the radical left (die Linke). But it seems less likely since it only collected 5% of the votes this Sunday, according to initial estimates. Very popular in the east of the country, especially in Berlin, Die Linke is also a serious foil in the western regions.

Given their domination this Sunday, it would not be illogical for the CDU and the SPD, which together gather the majority of votes or almost, reconstitute the tandem formed in the previous government. But this scheme is rejected by many Germans who aspire to change. The two parties themselves have no desire for it.

An undesirable minority coalition

The right, on the other hand, would not say no to an alliance with the Greens – an unthinkable pattern in France. “It would be the most governable and cohesive coalition. This would accompany the greening underway within the CDU, ”thinks Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano. But the two formations gathered Sunday only about 40% of the votes.

If a minority coalition is not banned, it would be undesirable: the power of parliament is too great for a government to risk doing without a majority. This has never happened since 1945, except for short periods, following coalition breakdowns.

VIDEO – Elections: Germany enters a period of uncertainty