German policy and oil in support of equities



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS PROGRESS AT MID-SESSION

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected in dispersed order but European stock markets progress at mid-session Monday, the results of the German federal elections and the absence of new bad surprises on the Evergrande file reassuring investors while the uninterrupted rise in Oil prices push up energy values.

Futures on major New York indices are up 0.28% for the Dow Jones and 0.03% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 but down 0.32% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.43% to 6,667.29 points around 10:40 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 takes 0.21% and in Frankfurt, the Dax is up 0.59%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is up 0.4%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.15% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.06%.

In the aftermath of its narrow victory in the parliamentary elections in Germany, the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) began discussions with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats of the FDP in an attempt to form a viable majority, but the negotiations could last several weeks, even several months.

Without delay, the markets welcome the fact that the hypothesis of a left-wing government associating the SPD, the Greens and Die Linke has been completely ruled out.

“One of the important results of these elections is that the risky scenario of a ‘red-green-red’ coalition does not achieve a majority. Such an outcome would have resulted in high uncertainty in the markets,” explains Marco Willner, head of investment strategy at NN Investment Partners.

At the same time, investors remain on the lookout for news about Evergrande but have found provision for temporary reassurance in the new liquidity injections made by the central bank to limit tensions in the banking system.

OIL





Third support for equities: Continued recovery in oil prices for the fifth session in a row, with supply tensions combined with signs of recovery in global demand.

Brent gains 1.47% to $ 79.24 a barrel after hitting 79.52, its highest level since October 2018, and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) takes 1.43% to 75.04 dollars.

US bank Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent price forecast for the end of the year to $ 90, ten dollars higher than previously.

VALUES IN EUROPE

This increase logically benefits the European oil and gas sector, whose Stoxx index is 2.42%, the highest since mid-March. In Paris, TotalEnergies gained 3.01%, Vallourec 5.16%, TechnipFMC 5.17%.

At the head of the Stoxx 600, Rolls-Royce (+ 10.19%) benefited from both the raising of Morgan Stanley’s price target and the obtaining of a motorization contract for the B52 bomber fleet of the air force as well as a press report evoking an agreement for the sale of the subsidiary ITP Aero for 1.5 billion pounds.

The German real estate group Vonovia takes 3.86%, the national results of Sunday’s polls outweighing the victory, in a local referendum in Berlin, of supporters of housing expropriations to limit the rise in rents.

On the downside, Plastic Omnium drops 1.11% after reducing its forecast for annual results due to the impact of the semiconductor shortage on global automotive production.

RATE

On the bond market, the outcome of the German legislative elections only briefly relieved investors and yields quickly started to rise again, caught up by the prospect of a tightening of monetary policies.

That of the ten-year German Bund, which fell to -0.242% at the start of the session, thus gained nearly two basis points now at -0.209%, the highest since July 6. Its French equivalent is at its highest since July 1 at 0.143%.

The ten-year American rose even more clearly to 1.4871%, again a three-month peak, continuing its momentum from last week (+9 basis points in five sessions).

CHANGES

The rise in Treasuries yields once again benefits the dollar, which appreciates against the other major currencies (+ 0.07%) as it lost ground at the start of the day.

This rebound brings the euro back to around $ 1.17 against more than 1.1725 at the start of the day.

(Edited by Blandine Hénault)