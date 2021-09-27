Giroud, the accusation against Deschamps

Didier Deschamps’ decision not to summon Olivier Giroud for the last matches played by the Blues is still going badly …

This is obviously one of the main questions on the list that Didier Deschamps must communicate, Thursday, in view of the two matches that the Blues must play from next week during the Final Four of the Nations League: dismissed in September , Olivier Giroud will he return to the French team? There is room for doubt given the difficulties experienced by the Milan striker in recent weeks between positive coronavirus test and low back pain.

Since the end of August, the former Gunner has had to be content with two meager appearances with two very sluggish performances. This time, his absence among the 23 Blues would therefore not be a surprise. Interviewed at the microphone of Téléfoot, Olivier Giroud also returned to his reaction to the announcement of his absence. “It surprised me, especially the fact that I didn’t know about it before. But that’s how it is, we must move forward and we will see what the future holds ”, he confided.





A misunderstanding shared with Bixente Lizarazu. The former partner of the French coach in the France team has also confided his astonishment. “I have the impression that he was sacrificed a bit, he launched. And then, finally, the only individual criticism that Didier made was on Giroud. It’s a bit hard, even very hard compared to what he did with the Blues. It is even unfair. ” Barely veiled criticisms of Didier Deschamps, whose consultant for TF1 is not used to …

