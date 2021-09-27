Glénat launches Manga Max, a free simultaneous reading platform

The French publisher is embarking on online reading with Glénat Manga Max, a platform dedicated to free reading, to enjoy the last chapters of One Piece simultaneously with Japan.

With 42% market share in the comic book sector, the manga is doing well on French territory. To consolidate its success with readers, the publisher Glénat is launching the platform this week Glénat Manga Max, a completely free reading space, hosting for the moment 175 complete chapters of his most popular manga of the moment.

The last chapters of One Piece simultaneously

This is undoubtedly one of the most striking arguments of Glénat Manga Max. For the very first time in France, the final chapters of the cult saga of Eiichirō Oda will be accessible simultaneously with Japan. Each week, the platform will allow the most impatient to discover exclusively the adventures of Luffy and his crew, in French and completely free. However, it will be necessary to be responsive: each chapter of One piece will be available to read for a limited period, before being then offered as a paid offer.





A gateway to the paid catalog

The margins of One piece, Glénat Manga Max will also be an opportunity to discover many nuggets from the French publisher’s catalog. The platform will indeed offer the first chapters of many series, allowing readers to make their choice before putting their hand in the portfolio. Among the first availabilities of this virtual catalog, we advise you in particular the horrific School swept away, the poetic Terrarium, and the very recent Shangri-La Frontier, released at the beginning of the month in France.

Regarding the older releases of the editor, you can also discover the first chapters of Tokyo Revengers, but also from the original edition of Gunnm and excellent Ranma ½. Several cult series like Dragon Ball, Berserk and Captain tsubasa are also in the game. A beautiful showcase to discover or rediscover some of the greatest manga of their time, the following chapters of which will then be offered as a paid offer.