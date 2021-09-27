global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Breakthrough of an anti-vaccine party during a poll in Austria

A new political party opposed to coronavirus restrictions came as a surprise with a breakthrough in regional elections in Austria and will sit in parliament with more than 6% of the vote, according to initial results.

Created last February in reaction to the decisions imposed to limit contamination, the “Menschen Freiheit Grundrechte” (MFG – Humans, Liberty, Fundamental Rights) campaigned for the ballot in Upper Austria (north) mainly on social networks.

– Outbreak of cases in Syria

The Syrian Ministry of Health has started the transfer of patients with Covid-19 in Damascus and Latakia to other provinces, against a backdrop of saturation of hospitals and record rates of contamination, according to an official.

Syria has identified 32,580 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,198 have been fatal, but, since mid-August, this country at war has experienced an exponential increase in the number of contaminations, having jumped by less than 50 to more than 300 daily cases, according to official figures.

– Bolsonaro tested negative

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, after three cases had been recorded in his delegation upon returning from the UN General Assembly in New York, the government announced. A fourth case was subsequently reported.





The government has not specified whether the head of state, placed in solitary confinement upon his return from New York on Wednesday, will resume his activities on Monday or be tested for a second time beforehand. Unvaccinated against Covid-19, Jair Bolsonaro has been seen several times without a mask during his stay in New York.

– Nicaragua and Bolivia receive vaccines through Covax

Spain handed Nicaragua nearly half a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax mechanism on Sunday to help it cope with a new wave of contamination. “With these 499,200 doses, the total given by Spain reaches 1,130,020 doses,” the European country’s embassy told reporters.

Bolivia, for its part, received 188,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States on Sunday, also through Covax, the Bolivian Ministry of Health announced on Twitter. The international Covax mechanism is supposed to enable 92 disadvantaged states and territories to receive vaccines funded by more prosperous nations free of charge.

– More than 4.7 million deaths

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has killed at least 4,740,525 worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Sunday at 10 a.m. GMT.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both cases and deaths with 687,751 deaths, followed by Brazil (594,443), India (446,918), Mexico (275,303) and Russia (203,900).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.