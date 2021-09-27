global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Sydney unveils “plan for freedom” –

Vaccinated residents of Sydney will finally emerge from a lockdown of more than three months in mid-October, authorities said on Monday, unveiling a “plan for freedom” as the number of cases declines in the city.

The stay-at-home obligation must be lifted in Sydney and the state of New South Wales, when the full vaccination rate exceeds 70%, a target Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian expects to achieve on the 11th. October. Unvaccinated adults will have to wait at least until December 1.

The capital Canberra also announced on Monday the end of its confinement, set for October 15.

– The US economy threatened by the Delta variant –



Economists are clearly less optimistic than in May on US growth this year, believing that the Delta variant constitutes a serious risk for the world’s largest economy, according to the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE).

– Gasoline shortages worsen in UK –





Gasoline shortages caused in the UK by the pandemic and Brexit worsened over the weekend, with much of the country’s gas stations hit by “panic buying”. According to the British press, the government is considering resorting to the army to temporarily fill the shortage of truck drivers.

– New Caledonia under pressure –

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to spread in New Caledonia, causing the death of around ten people a day and the saturation of hospitals which received the reinforcement of a hundred caregivers this weekend.

Covid-free for more than 18 months, the French archipelago in the South Pacific has been facing an outbreak of cases since September 6 due to the highly contagious variant Delta.

– Masked fashion week in Paris –

Fashion week starts Monday in Paris, with most of the big houses returning to the parade after the parenthesis of digital presentations, due to the pandemic.

Unlike the one in London, where the guests have taken off the mask, fashionistas will be required to wear one in Paris. They must also be provided with their health pass.

– More than 4.7 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,744,890 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Monday at 10:00 GMT.

The United States is the most affected country with 688,033 deaths, followed by Brazil (594,443), India (447,194), Mexico (275,450) and Russia (204,679).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.