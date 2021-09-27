Good deal – The “4 star” Poco F2 Pro smartphone at 344 €

The Poco F2 Pro smartphone is currently listed on Amazon at € 344.52 instead of € 550 on the Poco site. After the “high-end killer” Pocophone F1, the Xiaomi subsidiary offers the Poco F2 Pro, a mobile whose ambitions have not changed.

The Poco F2 Pro received a 4 star rating, well carried by a Snapdragon 865 and 6 GB of RAM which gives it excellent performance. It hosts a very good Oled panel, as does a 64 Mpx main module which has proven to be quite good for its price segment. Another point that is no longer likely to be a detail once 5G is fully in place: autonomy. On this Poco, it is a 5000 mAh battery that is on board for an autonomy of about 20 hours, or a day and a half of classic use.





Its advantages

Almost perfectly calibrated Oled slab

One of the most efficient Snapdragon 865 chip on the market

Very good autonomy

What might hold you back

3.5mm mini-jack output power

Little miss in night photography

No microSD slot

No sealing

As an alternative

The Huawei P30 Pro remains an excellent smartphone. From screen to photo – forgetting audio – Huawei’s ultra-high-end photomaniac mobile is a real success. Its 3 different optics, if they are not free from flaws, offer invaluable versatility in photography. And the smartphone built around it all delivers a flawless experience.