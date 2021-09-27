Good deal – The “4 star” Poco F2 Pro smartphone at 344 €

More

    The Poco F2 Pro smartphone is currently listed on Amazon at € 344.52 instead of € 550 on the Poco site. After the “high-end killer” Pocophone F1, the Xiaomi subsidiary offers the Poco F2 Pro, a mobile whose ambitions have not changed.

    The Poco F2 Pro received a 4 star rating, well carried by a Snapdragon 865 and 6 GB of RAM which gives it excellent performance. It hosts a very good Oled panel, as does a 64 Mpx main module which has proven to be quite good for its price segment. Another point that is no longer likely to be a detail once 5G is fully in place: autonomy. On this Poco, it is a 5000 mAh battery that is on board for an autonomy of about 20 hours, or a day and a half of classic use.


    Its advantages

    • Almost perfectly calibrated Oled slab
    • One of the most efficient Snapdragon 865 chip on the market
    • Very good autonomy

    What might hold you back

    • 3.5mm mini-jack output power
    • Little miss in night photography
    • No microSD slot
    • No sealing

    As an alternative

    The Huawei P30 Pro remains an excellent smartphone. From screen to photo – forgetting audio – Huawei’s ultra-high-end photomaniac mobile is a real success. Its 3 different optics, if they are not free from flaws, offer invaluable versatility in photography. And the smartphone built around it all delivers a flawless experience.


