Google stops testing drone deliveries … due to raven attacks

Drone attacks by birds are quite common, especially when it comes to raptors. But in Canberra, Australia, it was crows that damaged the flying devices of the delivery service of Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The video below shows a drone being attacked by a crow and losing its load.

This attack is explained by a more extensive territorial behavior during the nesting period. The Wing company said it is currently working with birdwatching experts to respect the environment and have minimal impact on bird life in areas where drone deliveries are made. Wing insists, however, that out of thousands of deliveries, contact with birds is rare. In addition, the drones are equipped with protections that do not injure the animal in the event of contact.





According to ornithologist Neil Hermes, quoted by ABC News Australia, crows are used to scare away dogs that get too close to their nests, but drone attack is a new behavior. In the meantime, service is on hiatus for a small number of customers in the Harrison neighborhood, where the attacks primarily take place.

Wing has been testing drone delivery to Canberra city residents since 2019, whether it’s coffee, medicine or office supplies. Because of the current confinement in the country, due to the coronavirus crisis, requests have considerably increased in recent times.

Source : ABC News