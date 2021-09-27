government calls on army to stand ready for fuel shortage

The British, worried about the fuel crisis, rushed to service stations on Monday. And the effect of “panic buying” only worsened gasoline shortages.

The UK on Monday called on its military to stand ready to come to the aid of the country’s ongoing fuel crisis, after a weekend of worried Britons rushing to gas stations, leaving many dry .

“A limited number of military tanker drivers must be ready to intervene and deployed if necessary to stabilize the fuel supply,” the energy ministry said in a statement Monday evening.

Gasoline shortages in the UK worsened further on Monday, still under the influence of “panic buying” from worried motorists.

“I must have done five different gas stations” and “my tank is almost dry,” said Lisa Wood, a motorist who waited for over an hour at a gas station near the famous London Bridge, in heart of London.

And to say to a driver wanting to pass in front of everyone: “Go back to the end of the line, you have been there for barely five minutes!”. Between honking and swearing, Lisa concedes that “it’s not very British” to get excited, but “when there is a crisis, you are no longer very British”. At another service station, east of London, a line of 50 cars stretched as early as 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, with customers having spent part of the night waiting.

Concern of medical organizations

Across the country, signs “out of gas” or “out of service” are multiplying near gas pumps, with around 30% of the giant BP stations affected by fuel shortages. Some British media have published videos of edgy drivers clashing near pumps for fear of breaking down or not being able to go to work.

If medical organizations are sounding the alarm on the difficulties of caregivers to travel to see their patients, some schools are considering switching back to distance education if the problem persists.

According to the PRA, one of the associations of fuel distributors, up to two-thirds of its members (5,500 independent sites out of a total of 8,000 stations in the country), were out of fuel on Sunday, “the others almost at dry”. But the association says it expects “a possible relaxation of demand and a normalization of stocks in the days to come”.





A crisis that has already been going on for nearly a week

Monday, representatives of the sector again wanted to reassure by saying that there is “full of fuel in the British refineries”.

The situation is reminiscent of gasoline rationing during the energy crisis of the 1970s, or a blockage of refineries that paralyzed the country’s activity for weeks in the early 2000s.

The crisis started in the middle of last week after a confidential report from BP to the government leaked, describing a few dozen gas stations closing due to lack of fuel, as a representative of the PRA lamented.

Delayed deliveries and exhausted stocks of products

Panic buying immediately took off across the country and a majority of gas stations are now affected. Shortages of gasoline or diesel are initially due to the lack of truck drivers to transport it from the storage terminals to the pumps.

The problem also affects the shelves of supermarkets, fast food restaurants, pubs, bicycle vendors, among others, which deplore delays in deliveries and depleted stocks of certain products.

The shortage of truck drivers has been going on for several months due to the combined pandemic and Brexit, with Labor accusing Boris Johnson’s Tory government of ‘falling asleep at the wheel’ and not intervening before.

The lockdowns prompted some European drivers to return to their country, and tens of thousands of others were unable to pass their heavy goods vehicle licenses because of the examination centers closed for months.

Government denies any impact of Brexit

Brexit also complicates migration procedures where European workers previously circulated freely. The government, however, denies the impact of Brexit in the current crisis, saying European countries too are facing driver shortages, but the UK’s road transport federation makes it one of the main causes of the problem, according to a report published last month.

In search of solutions, London resolved on Saturday to amend its post-Brexit immigration policy and grant up to 10,500 three-month work visas to make up for the lack of truck drivers but also of staff in key sectors economy such as poultry farming.

The British Poultry Council welcomes these measures but hopes that it will not be “too little too late”. BP for its part warns that it will take “time for the sector to strengthen deliveries and replenish stocks”.