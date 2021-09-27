Greece: one dead and nine injured in a fort earthquake in Crete

The earth shook. A significant 5.8 magnitude earthquake (6 according to the American Institute USGS) shook Crete on Monday morning causing some damage to old buildings, we learned from the Geodynamic Observatory of Athens. A first human toll is the state of a dead, a worker working in a church that collapsed. The earthquake particularly affected the agricultural town of Arkalohori, where the worker died and where extensive damage was noted, according to Spiros Georgiou, head of the Civil Protection press office. Nine people were slightly injured, he said.

The earthquake was felt at 8:17 a.m. 23 km from Heraklion, the capital of Crete where the population took to the streets, according to the Observatory. With a depth of 10 km and a magnitude of 5.8, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 346 km south of Athens, according to the Observatory. Images broadcast by public television ERT showed extensive damage, in particular the collapse of old houses in Arkalohori and other surrounding villages, still near Heraklion.



Help is on the bridge

The Minister of Civil Protection Christos Stylianides, accompanied by Mr. Lekkas and a team of services against natural disasters (Emak) is to visit Crete in the next few hours, according to the ERT channel.