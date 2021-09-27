Grégory affair: The firefighter who discovered the body testifies, which “marked him forever”

It was 5 p.m. on October 16, 1984 when Grégory Villemin, 4, was kidnapped. “It was a beautiful day in October. We picked the apples until 5 pm. Within a few minutes, we might have been able to see the kidnapper pass by.“, remembers Jean-Paul, former firefighter of Lépanges-sur-Vologne (Vosges), in the pages of Paris Match. In the edition of August 19, 2021, he tells how he discovered the body of little Grégory.

This volunteer firefighter is alerted by his barracks when his colleagues tell him that the “local ponds“are dredged in search of the boy.”You have come at the right time. You go to Docelles. The kid may be in Vologne“, he is told. From”anything“according to Jean-Paul, who refuses to believe it.”We left with two other firefighters and then my wife who was pregnant. We were joking in the car“, he recalls.





Armed with electric pillows, they explore the banks of the river. This is where he discovers something stuck between two rocks, “something that looked like the blue garbage bags of the time“. In reality, it was Grégory’s anorak, “waterlogged and swollen“. It is then necessary to warn the parents of the boy. Jean-Paul rushes towards the ponds and discovers a crowd there. “I ran into Grégory’s father. I knew Jean-Marie well. He said to me: ‘What’s wrong, Jean-Paul?’ I must have had a funny face! I answer: ‘Nothing, nothing. Did your son have a blue cap?’. ‘Yes …’ He is in Vologne in Docelles “. Christine Villemin screams and collapses next to it.

Back on the spot where Grégory was found, Jean-Paul takes part in the operation to remove the body from Vologne with the authorization of the prosecutor. “I can be seen in the photo that went around the world. We put the child in a large white blanket, then we took him to the Docelles barracks. Captain Sesmat let everyone out except the doctor, the prosecutor and me, I don’t know why. We opened the cover. That’s when we finally saw him really“, he recalls.

Everyone then discovered these ropes on the feet, calves, legs, arms and around the head. “He had a white complexion, I had never seen that, and especially his eyes wide open“. A scene that marked him”for ever“.